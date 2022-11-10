Mps Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the Sienese bank led by CEO Luigi Lovaglio is expected to enter the markets. After the € 2.5 billion capital increase that ended with apparent success, will be the publication of the accounts for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2022 the new test bed of the new Monte dei Paschi di Siena post recapitalization.

Once the capital increase operation has been completed, the next few months for the Sienese bank will be equally crucial: the ultimate goal, for the largest shareholder Mef, is to be able to return the bank to the market, therefore privatize it, stripping it of that brand State mountain that has been haunting her for years now. Wanted White Knight is and will be the next diktat of MPS. Hopes to that effect have been expressed in the last few hours by Lando Maria Sileoni, general secretary of Fabi, the banking union. Hopes that, however, clash with the no to any M&A operation arrived in the last few sessions since UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo, Banco BPM and Bper.

But Sileoni reaffirmed all his confidence in the possibility of finding not only a bank, but also an Italian bank that welcomes Monte.

“To resolve the question of the Monte dei Paschi di Siena most likely a white knight will comean important Italian banking group that will act as a pivot and then involve other banks in the country – said the number one of Fabi – I believe that an Italian bank will arrive and take on the burden of reorganizing and relaunch Montepaschi and at the same time act as director for this rescue operation, a system operation ”. “I don’t know if there will be public aid – underlined Sileoni – However, the group that comes forward with the government will try to achieve something, even if it will be difficult. Since 2008, Mps has carried out six capital increases for a total of 25 billion euros, of which 18 billion covered by private individuals and about 7 billion at the expense of the public budget “.

Il Messaggero refers to a major shareholder Treasury plan which could have Bper or Intesa SanPaolo in the front row, “Flanked by Mcc (Mediocredito centrale) for the southern branches. There shouldn’t be UniCredit “points out the Roman daily.

An indisputable support for Mps Monte dei Paschi di Siena arrived on November 8th from Patrizio Bertelli, CEO of the Prada fashion group, which announced to the Radiocor news agency that it had subscribed to the capital increase:

“I have been working with Mps for years and I consider it an important partner, which still has great value to express “, Bertelli said, adding that “The choice to be part of a new relaunch project is the main motivation that pushed me to invest and have the opportunity to participate in its development”. Still, the patron of the fashion house Prada, a Tuscan entrepreneur, said that “Mps is a real local bank and an asset for our country. I wanted to give a sign of confidence in the new business plan and the top management of the bank ”.

That said, an M&A operation that puts an end to the permanence of the State in the capital of Monte dei Paschi (among other things in the role of largest shareholder), continues to be very complicated, more than anything else. for the no’s that flock from everywhere.

In the conference calls that the number one of the main Italian banks have called to comment on their respective financial results, they all responded with a more or less dry no to analysts’ questions, who obviously presented the question of Mps in search of a white knight.

Thus the CEO of Banco BPM Giuseppe Castagna:

“I am happy that MPS has concluded the capital increase with success and I’m sure they will now focus on their plan. I can’t say more, we weren’t interested before and we’re not interested now “, said the ceo of Piazza Meda, underlining that Banco BPM is moving forward with its own “Road map, which has proven to be successful even in a stand alone situation”.

Bper’s number one, CEO Piero Montani, stressed the bank’s need to focus on the completion of the acquisition of Carige, the no to Siena was however less clear.

The no was given in response to a question about the possibility that, perhaps, after the acquisition of the Ligurian bank, Carige, Bper look to Mps to give life to the third pole of the banking sector: “In the space of 15 months, the bank more than doubled its position and tripled its complexities, having to integrate a total of 8,400 people. – explained Montani – We must complete the operations we have and consolidate the bank that has formed. There is a lot of work and we do not think we need to distract ourselves with other operations. Let’s complete these and then we’ll see ”.

A clear no came from instead Andrea Orcel, CEO of UniCredit, which has already experienced the failure of negotiations with the Mef to save the Monte di Stato. The implementation of the UniCredit Unlocked business plan, said CEO Orcel, “It is creating billions of value, many more than any possible acquisition and this is what we continue to focus on”.

No to Monte also by Intesa SanPaolo di Carlo Messina:

“The country cannot have any weaknesses. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is a history of our country that must be resolved. The capital increase is a strategic factor and I can only give a positive evaluation. Moreover, the rate hike will also favor MPS in generating future profits and recovering profitability, while I presume that in the past they have had a negative impact from low rates ”.

Messina again:

“I am in favor of having more competitors on the market. I don’t know the numbers on the prospects of MPS, but it is certainly not a transaction that can concern Intesa Sanpaolo “