Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena allocates a ceiling of 1 billion euros for new loans with the aim of countering the increase in costs borne by companies.

The new product, called “Temporary Crisis Framework medium-long term loan”, is dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises in difficulty due to investments or liquidity, including the renegotiation and consolidation of loans already guaranteed by the Guarantee Fund for SMEs. This is an unsecured loan, guaranteed by Mediocredito Centrale (MCC), with a maximum duration of 8 years, with the possibility of disbursing up to 5 million euros. The loan is backed by the direct guarantee of the Guarantee Fund for SMEs (managed by MCC) or of a Confidi or another guarantee fund, with reinsurance and counter-guarantee from the Guarantee Fund. The solution is also intended for micro-enterprises and start-ups, but only for investment operations.

“With this initiative, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena confirms its support for companies in the country, at a time of particular economic difficulty at an international level – said Maurizio Bai, Chief Commercial Officer Corporate and Private of Banca Mps -. The product will guarantee new financing to companies and represents a concrete contribution to help entrepreneurs to face the energy and production problems caused by the current economic situation. We thus continue to accompany companies in their path of growth and strengthening, confirming our historical role as a bank close to the territory “.