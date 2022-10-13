Mps: the board of directors of the Sienese bank meets to define the final details of the capital increase but the river meeting, according to press rumors, ends with nothing. Reason: the banks of the guarantee syndicate for the 2.5 billion euro recapitalization have not yet affixed their signature.

And, without their signature, we cannot proceed: therefore, no pricing of the new shares to be issued on the market and no additions to the prospectus, in view of the definitive go-ahead for the Consob capital strengthening operation.

At this point the board of the Monte di Stato could meet today, in the hope that the signature of the banks of the underwriting syndicate will be affixed.

Without that signature, not even the Treasury, the largest shareholder of Monte dei Paschi with a 64% stake, can subscribe to the increase and ensure the only amount that remains certain at the moment: 1.6 billion euros, out of a total of 2.5 billion in fresh vehicles that Siena aims to collect. According to the agreements with the EU, the capital increase must in fact take place at market conditions: and if those banks do not sign, the Italian state cannot come forward.

Guarantee consortium banks: tension with Mps for unexercised too great

The banks of the underwriting syndicate, it should be remembered, are Mediobanca, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Credit Suisse; they have joined these as joint bookrunners Societe Generale, Sitfel Europe Bank, Banco Santander and Barclays.

In June, these institutes signed the pre-underwriting agreement, with a view to the final signing at the subscription of the unsubscribed, or those shares that, with the capital increase, Mps will not be able to place.

Thanks to the volatility of the market and the timing of the recapitalization, the consortium does not want to be with the match in hand, that is, it does not want to end up signing a substantial unopted.

The reason is that banks obviously don’t think about exposing themselves too much to the risk of a possible thud of the new MPS shares after the capital increase.

Therefore, the commitment of individuals is urgent. Not for nothing were these same banks to do pressure on the ceo of Mps Luigi Lovaglio to overcome his initial reluctance to deal with Axa and Anima, both industrial partners of Monte, to persuade them to participate in the recapitalization operation.

Those negotiations have been talked about for days, and the latest rumors indicate a commitment of the insurance company Axa equal to 150 million but of a stalemate, still, with theto managed savings company Anima, which would demand a strengthening of the agreements, in exchange for its support. Lovaglio’s reluctance is explained by the awareness that closer ties with Axa and Anima could hinder the future search for a partner with whom to start a mergersomething on which MPS would like to commit itself – to finally allow the exit of the state – after the recapitalization.

But here the capital increase also risks going upstream, so much so that today Il Sole 24 Ore stresses that it will perhaps be understood today if the operation can be launched next Monday 17 October, or “If it will be necessary to think on a plan B, including a further slippage”.

In addition to the 150 million coming from Axa, there could be the Tuscan banking foundations which, reports the Radiocor agency, “However, they should be authorized by the Ministry of Economy which is in dual role of Supervisory Authority and controlling shareholder of the bank “ of Monte dei Paschi.

Some pension funds contacted would be considering the option of participating in the operation, while new shareholders could become the funds Algebris, Hosking and the French entrepreneur Denis Dumont, close to the CEO of Mps Luigi Lovaglio from the time when the manager was at the head of Creval.

We are therefore still in the limbo of hypotheses, while the banks of the consortium ask for a commitment from private investors, equal to half of the 900 million of private capital needed.

The Confindustria newspaper reports as yesterday “it would also have risked the breakup of the consortium, with the departure of the component banks “.

Mps: riappare l’incubo burden sharing

If the banks of the consortium decided to give up Monte dei Paschi, far more painful options would appear on the horizon.

For this, the Treasury in the last few days and according to different sources would have also consulted some Italian banks, including UniCredit and Intesa SanPaolo and insurance companies of the likes of Generali and Unipol.

An expression bounced more often in the last week was also that of “burden sharing”a solution that would overwhelm the holders of subordinated bonds and that would be part of the plan, among other things, of the ECB Supervision itself, which looks at Siena again with concern.

The tension on the bonds was such that some have seen yields soar well above the 300% mark. In the last few days he has also talked about the MPS case il Financial Times:

“The summits of Monte dei Paschi could start exploring choices other than the capital increase from 2.5 billion euros, after some of the banks (of the recapitalization guarantee consortium) indicated that they were not willing to absorb the unexercised that would arise if private capital did not participate “ to the operation.

A banker consulted by the FT did some math, arriving at the following conclusion:

“For every euro that a private investor commits, the Treasury can invest 1.78 euro. Consequently, if the investors pledged to pay 400 million euros, the Treasury could inject 712 million euros, and with the capital increase 1.2 billion euros would be raised: an amount lower than the target “(of 2, 5 billion). Less and not a little, given that the fresh means collected would at that point be less than half of the amount to be collected, or a total of 2.5 billion euros ”.

LAWS Mps: first shock that brings Giorgia Meloni and FdI back to reality. The note from Germany

Mps and the other problem of exposure to BTPs

Do not be surprised if the capital increase does not go through.

At the beginning of September there were already rumors that the banks of the guarantee consortium for the capital increase of Mps wanted postpone the recapitalization to 2023.

All this while Mps is also vulnerable to fluctuations in the BTP-Bund spread, discounting exposure to BTPs .

Bloomberg recalled in fact recently that “About 90% of the sovereign debts present in the balance sheet of the MPS bank (we read in the Bloomberg article) consists of Italian debts, therefore of BTP & Co: more than half of this amount is valued at the correct price (fair value), and while the total amount affects risk-weighted assets for approximately 17% “.

The point is that MPS needs that money especially, in the short term, for finance employee early departures, which are much higher than estimated. In fact, the requests for redundancies amounted to 4,125 units : well over the 3,500 early exits that had been planned.

The same CEO Luigi Lovaglio he had spoken of burning times for the launch of the 2.5 billion capital increase.

“More than one third of Banca Mps’s 2.5 billion capital increase is used for voluntary staff redundancies “the CEO had said, pointing to the urgency of the recapitalization of MPS afterwards the go-ahead of the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting.

In a note dedicated to Mps, IG wrote a few weeks ago, looking at the case of the Sienese bank:

“We are confident in the strategies and operations introduced by the new CEO Lovaglio, who we believe to be competent in the banking field and able to support a complex reorganization program of the Sienese bank. Nevertheless, the case is very complicated (as often happens when the state intervenes in public bailouts) and could result in a very different outcome from what is expected ”.

The Mps stock today rises to Piazza Affari by about 2%, against the decrease of about half a percentage point in the Ftse Mib index. The article in Il Sole 24 Ore dedicated to the bank recalls the poor performance of the shares of Monte dei Paschi di Siena: -74% from the beginning of the year, “which becomes -79% in 12 months and -95% in five years”.