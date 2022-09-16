No postponement of the capital increase of Mps, decided for a value of 2.5 billion euros. The CEO Luigi Lovaglio, during the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of Monte dei Paschi, which met yesterday to comment on the recapitalization and which gave the go ahead with a very large majority, it was clear:

“We believe that the 2.5 billion euros” of the capital increase “are necessary to ensure adequate capitalization of the bank, allowing it to comply with the requirements set by the various authorities not only tomorrow but also from a perspective perspective because we want to focus on customers a once the house has been put in place ”.

No postponement, given that “more than a third of the funds” are needed to finance voluntary exits “in the face of a law that expires on November 30” and which makes “times burning”. In short, Lovaglio remarked: “We need the funds to do it and the increase must be done immediately”.