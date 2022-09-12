Mps e the capital increase of 2.5 billion euros to do to keep moving forward.

In the last few days, several crucial indications have arrived; the approval of the ECB to the recapitalization of the bank and, more recently, the rumors reported by Ansa on the participation in the increase by Anima Holding.

This latter rumor turbo boosted the Monte dei Paschi di Siena title which, in the session on Friday, closed with a rally equal to + 6.85%, at 0.3560 euros.

Today the race for the Mps title in Piazza Affari continues, with the prices which, at the start of the session on the Milan stock exchange, immediately pointed upwards, with a 6% rally, for then splash up to over + 18% approx.

“Anima Holding, an asset management company, could put one on the plate amount between 150 and 250 million eurosis confirmed to ANSA in financial circles “the news agency reported, adding that “the support of Anima it is subject to the strengthening of the commercial partnership with Siena in asset management, expiring in 2030, and could represent an important contribution to the success of a recapitalization that looks very demanding “. Very demanding, given the figure of of 2.5 billion euros.

CEO Lovaglio: ‘Mps has enormous potential’

But in addition to the Soul effect there is also that of the words of the CEO of Mps Luigi Lovaglio who, in an interview with MF, expressed himself as follows: “MPS has enormous potential and will bring out its value in a decisive way, based on a business model with low capital absorption and solid fundamentals. There are at least three good reasons to believe it: network excellence, with a strong presence of branches throughout the country, the quality of revenues with a level of commissions higher than the interest margin and a best in class challenger bank, Widiba ”.

The Mef confirmed its commitment based on the stake it holds in Mps, equivalent to approximately 64%: which means that the Treasury is expected to inject approximately € 1.6 billion.

How will the Sienese bank collect the remaining 900 million from private individuals?

Mps and capital increase: Fdi di Meloni’s plan

In the last few hours we are also talking about the ‘plan’ by the Brothers of Italy. Who would like to postpone the capital increase operation.

So said the economic adviser of the party leader Giorgia Meloni, Maurizio Leo, interviewed by Bloomberg:

“It is a difficult time and it is better to wait for the new government. Monte dei Paschi is an important operation, which must protect both jobs and a strategic asset for the Italian economy “.

With a center-right government, Will MPS’s strategy change again? In theory, the capital increase operation should start mid-October, a few weeks later the political elections of 25 September, who see the center right ahead.

Bloomberg notes that, according to the mechanisms of Italian politics, the various parties would not be able to form a new government by mid-October, period from which the bank led by CEO Luigi Lovaglio has planned the start of the capital increase.

Last Tuesday, the MPS stock collapsed to a new record low, after some rumors according to which the banks of the underwriting syndicate they would be putting pressure on the bank to postpone the deal even next year.

New MPS plan: profit of over 900 million in 2026 and dividend return with 2025 balance sheet

In an interview given at the beginning of July to MoltoEconomia of Il Messaggero, Lovaglio had stressed the need for MPS to launch a capital increase as soon as possible, suggesting that any possible M&A operation, necessary for the privatization of the bank that has become almost utopia to materialize, allowing the State to leave the role of major shareholderwould only take place after the recapitalization of the Sienese institute.

“Our primary objective is to return the bank the value it deserves, thus becoming an object of attention for investors when we launch the capital increase. Then, at the right moment, we will be able to sit at the table with equal dignity compared to those who want to start a dialogue on the basis of a growth project to be proposed to shareholders “Lovaglio had said.

Ma with a new government, will the future of Mps be (again) questioned?

Mps: no center right to M&A with French banks

The words of the economic adviser of Giorgia Meloni they let it be understood. An article by Formiche.net this is how he commented on the Monte dei Paschi dossier a few days ago.

“Here the matter is more delicate, because there is a 2.5 billion recapitalization involved, covered for 1.6 billion by the 64% shareholder state and the rest by the market which, however, has not yet sent those reassuring signals, to the point of imagining a capital increase in several phases, precisely because the certainty of the second leg of the operation is currently lacking. To date, the positions of the center right on MPS are not very defined and clear, even if as told by Formiche.net a few weeks ago, the vote at the end of the month it is much more than an unknown factor for the bank’s future. Certainly, the unwelcome guests, once Siena is recapitalized and the wedding station is open, the big French banks would be for the center-right, Crèdit Agricole above all (who has already got his hands on the Creval), ready to bite MPS, slipping into the race to take over the bank “.

But not only Brothers of Italy, even the banks of the guarantee consortium for the capital increase of Mps would like the bank to postpone the operation.

Mps: Lovaglio bets on a capital increase in mid-October

Today’s note from Equita SIM summarizes the rumors about Anima’s role in the Mps capital increase and the objectives of Luigi Lovaglio, CEO of the Sienese bank:

“Several press articles over the weekend return to the theme of MPS’s capital increase and in particular on the role that anchor investors could have in its implementation. In particular, various sources confirm the willingness of Anima to intervene in a capital increase with 150-250 million, an intervention which, however, would be subordinated to the strengthening of the commercial partnership in be (extension of the contract, strengthening of guarantees) “ Equita SIM also reports the main ideas from the interview with the CEO of Mps, Luigi Lovaglio, on MF:

With the implementation of the industrial plan, which only partially incorporates the benefit of the interest rate hike, Mps will be able to generate sustainable profitability and will enjoy significant attractiveness with a view to consolidating the banking sector. The start of the 2.5 billion capital increase is expected by mid-October after Consob has approved the prospectus. Lovaglio said he was confident of achieving the goal of voluntary exits (3,500) by the end of November. Confirmed the interest in negotiating with anchor investor for the purpose of carrying out the capital increase.

Mps: extraordinary story of capital destruction

The Mps dossier is also addressed by a published article today from the Economy, an insert in the Corriere della Sera, signed by Stefano Righi.

Focus always on the capital increase operation, in view of the shareholders’ meeting on Thursday 15 September, which will have to give the green light to the 2.5 billion euro recapitalization plan. Stefano Righi writes that the strengthening operation – which should be launched in mid-October – it should then end on 12 November. Referring to the trend of the stock. Righi emphasizes that “The Monte dei Paschi action in the last fifteen years has represented a straordinary history of capital destruction “.

Just think, it is highlighted by the article, that “At adjusted values, which consider the substantial increases in capital that have taken place, the Mps stock, which on the stock market today is around 30 euro cents on 12 October 2007, reached a maximum of 7,932.39 euro ”.