Mps and the marriage with Banco Bpm: between denials and disengagement by the State

Luigi Lovaglio, Chief Executive Officer of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Mps-Bpm: here’s what’s behind the rumors circulating about a possible agreement

In the last few days they have resumed circulating with insistence rumors of a possible deal between Monte dei paschi di Siena and Banco Bpmthe news circulated in various newspapers, also thanks to the will of the State to disengage from the Tuscan credit institution. But yesterday one came sudden braking, the Bpm note leaves little room for interpretation. “Banco Bpm confirms that the bank is not interested in M&A transactions and reaffirms the stand-alone strategy, which has already been communicated several times and which will be the basis of the industrial plan at the end of the year”, he underlined a bank spokesman.

Il Red thread which excites some circles of the markets up Mps a Banco Bpm it is also given by the strategy of the two institutes – reports startmag – which aim to play the role of factory-product which “will help to grow when the interest margin begins to be affected by a falling interest rate scenario“, as the CEO of Banco Bpm, Giuseppe said Chestnut who has always reiterated that he is not interested in any mergers. Piazza Meda has its fulcrum in Anima managed savings with products also sold at the branches of Siena.

