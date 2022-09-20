Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA announced with a press release that, “in execution of the resolution passed by the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on 15 September 2022” concerning “the grouping of Mps ordinary shares in the ratio of no. 1 new ordinary share for every n. 100 existing ordinary shares, the grouping of the n. 1,002,405,887 existing ordinary shares (ISIN code IT0005218752), without indication of the nominal value, regular entitlement, in no. 10,024,058 new ordinary shares, without par value, regular entitlement (ISIN code IT0005508921), after cancellation of n. 87 ordinary shares made available by Equita SIM SpA, to allow the overall balancing of the transaction without changes to the share capital “.

Mps explains that “the grouping is part of the share capital increase in option, announced to the market on June 23, 2022, and approved by resolution of the aforementioned Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of September 15, 2022 for a total maximum amount of Euro 2 , 5 billion, to be executed in divisible form, through the issue of ordinary shares, with regular dividend rights, to be offered as an option to the shareholders of BMPS, pursuant to art. 2441 of the civil code. As a result of the Merger, the share capital will remain unchanged and will be equal to Euro 4,954,119,492.44, as resulting from the resolution to reduce the share capital taken by the same Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting pursuant to art. 2446 of the civil code, also registered in the Arezzo-Siena Business Register on 16 September 2022, and divided into n. 10,024,058 ordinary shares, with no indication of par value. The Grouping operation – explains Monte dei Paschi di Siena in the note – is aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation in anticipation of the capital increase and thus simplifying administrative management. The Group has no direct influence on the value of the investment held in Mps, since, in the face of the reduction in the number of existing shares, it involves the simultaneous increase in the value of the shares, without impacting the overall value of the investment held, all other conditions being equal . In order to facilitate the Grouping operations and to monetize the fractions that may emerge from them, Mps has entrusted Equita SIM SpA with the task of acting as counterparty from 26 September 2022 to 30 September 2022, at the request of the depositary intermediary, for the purchase o the sale of the fractions of the new grouped shares missing or exceeding the minimum size necessary to allow the shareholders to hold a whole number of shares. These fractions will be settled, without any increase in expenses, stamps or commissions, based on the official price of the MPS ordinary shares of 23 September 2022, or on the trading day prior to that of the Grouping operations; this price will be communicated to Monte Titoli SpA and to the depositary intermediaries on 26 September 2022. The Grouping operations will be carried out at Monte Titoli SpA by all authorized intermediaries. Through Monte Titoli SpA, instructions will be given to the depositary intermediaries so that the holders of less than 100 existing shares who request them are guaranteed to receive n. 1 new share, against payment of the relative value, subject to the availability of shares deriving from the grouping of all the liquidated shares “.

The Mps press release concludes by recalling that “on the institutional website of BMPS, in the Investor Relations section – Banca MPS www.gruppomps.it – ​​there are answers to the most frequently asked questions on the subject of Grouping (FAQ). In addition, a toll-free number 800 189036 (06 42171836, for those who cannot reach the toll-free number) and the following e-mail address [email protected] are also made available “.