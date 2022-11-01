Mps-Monte dei Paschi di Siena has announced the results of the 2.5 billion euro capital increase, an operation that ended yesterday, Monday 31 October, after starting on Monday 17 October.

With a press release issued yesterday afternoon, Mps announced that “approximately 93% of the Capital Increase has already been signed or subject to binding commitments by institutional investors prior to the start of the auction of the unopted which:

(i) exercise of option rights for 74% of the Capital Increase, corresponding to no. 923,658,076 newly issued shares, for an amount of Euro 1,847,316,152;

(ii) sub-underwriting commitments by third-party investors for 19% of the Capital Increase – relating to the shares deriving from the rights that will possibly remain unexercised at the end of the auction – corresponding to a maximum amount of Euro 475 million “.

“This percentage – reads the note from Monte – may already increase as a result of any further subscriptions, valid on the unexercised rights, which may be acquired during the auction to be held on 1 November and 2 November 2022”.

In detail, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, in communicating the conclusion of the “option offer period to MPS shareholders of the maximum no. 1,249,665,648 newly issued MPS ordinary shares, as part of the capital increase resolved by the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of BMPS held on September 15, 2022, announced that, at the end of the option period, no. 7,409,022 option rights for the subscription of no. 923,658,076 New Shares, equal to 74% of the total number of New Shares offered, for a total value of Euro 1,847,316,152. Not exercised instead “2,615,034 option rights (the unexercised rights) which give the right to subscribe for a total of no. 326,007,572 New Shares, for a total value of Euro 652,015,144, equal to approximately 26% of the Capital Increase. This figure – reads the Monte dei Paschi press release – does not take into account the sub-underwriting commitments by third-party investors for a total amount of Euro 475 million (of which Euro 20 million assumed today – yesterday for those who law), corresponding to 19% of the Capital Increase or approximately 73% of the Inopted Rights, applicable to the New Shares that should remain unexercised at the end of the Inopted Auction (as defined below) “.

“Therefore, taking into account the results at the end of the Option Period and the aforementioned commitments, at the date of this press release approximately 93% of the Capital Increase is already subscribed, or subject to binding commitments. This percentage may also increase as a result of any further subscriptions, based on the Inopted Rights, which may be acquired during the auction to be held on 1 November and 2 November 2022 (except for early closure in the event of

full sale of the Inopted Rights) “.

It is specified, in relation to the auction of unexercised rights that will start today, that “Mediobanca – Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA in the sessions of 1 November 2022 and 2 November 2022, will coordinate the offer of the Unexercised Rights that will be offered on the Stock Exchange, on Euronext Milan regulated market, with the ISIN code IT0005509010, pursuant to art. 2441, paragraph 3, of the Civil Code (the Auction of the Inoptato ‘).

The Inopted Rights may be used for the subscription of the New Shares, at the price of Euro 2.00 per New Share, on the basis of a ratio of 374 (three hundred and seventy-four) New Shares for every 3 (three) Unsecured Rights held. The exercise of the Unused Rights and, consequently, the subscription of the New Shares, must be carried out through the authorized intermediaries adhering to the centralized management system of

Monte Titoli SpA, under penalty of forfeiture, no later than 2:00 pm on November 3, 2022. With reference to the results at the end of the Option Period, it is also specified that for no. 551,352 option rights exercised, corresponding to no. 68,735,216 New Shares, for a total value of Euro 137,470,432, the delivery of the New Shares was requested according to the so-called rolling method ”.

Mps announced that “in particular, the Ministry of Economy and Finance (‘MEF’) fully exercised the option rights due to it, equal to 64.23%, of the New Shares and, therefore: (i) has subscribed, opting for the so-called rolling mode: n. 44,150,326 New Shares, for a total amount of Euro 88,300,652, and (ii) subscribed, opting for delivery on the date of settlement of the Capital Increase, the remaining n. 758,541,190 New Shares, for a total amount of Euro 1,517,082,380 “.

Mps reminds that “on 13 October 2022 it signed an underwriting agreement relating to the Capital Increase with BofA Securities Europe SA, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Credit Suisse Bank (Europe) SA, Mediobanca – Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA, as joint global coordinators (the “Joint Global Coordinators”) and Banco Santander, SA, Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, Société Générale and Stifel Europe Bank AG as joint bookrunners (the ‘Joint Bookrunners’ and jointly with the Joint Global Coordinators, the ‘Guarantors’), who have undertaken to subscribe, separately and without any solidarity bond, according to the terms and conditions set out in the guarantee agreement, the New Shares not subscribed at the end of the ‘Auction of the Inoptate, up to a maximum total amount of Euro 807 million. It is also specified that Algebris participates in the Capital Increase as guarantor with a total share of Euro 50 million, of which Euro 30 million pari passu with the Guarantors and Euro 20 million as sub-underwriter “.