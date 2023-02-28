Axa, the French insurance giant that participated the 2.5 billion euro capital increase of Mps with an injection of 200 million euros in the bank’s capital, thus becoming its second largest shareholder, he decided to sell practically almost the entire stake held, equal to around 8%.

The Stock Exchange does not forgive: Montedeipaschi’s shares are bombarded by strong sell-offs, losing up to almost -11% in the first few minutes of the trading day in Piazza Affari.

An announcement, that of Axa, which shocked the market, all busy in recent weeks to celebrate rather the rebirth of the Sienese institute led by the CEO Luigi Lovaglioknown to Italian taxpayers as Monte di Stato, due to the approximately 64% stake in the hands of the Italian State, the first shareholder since the precautionary recapitalization that took place in 2017 to save the bank.

A State, by the way, eager to get rid of that participation, to return the institute to the market.

Practically what was feared happened precisely in the days of thecapital increase concluded in November 2022, on the success of which few had bet: the escape of those who had participated in the recapitalization operation from Monte dei Paschi di Siena, moreover, it took place after the unleashed rally of the stock which, since the beginning of the year, has soared several times posting double-digit daily earnings.

Reason for buys: the new narrative focused on the rebirth of Mps, about his resurrection.

And instead the second shareholder, Axa, decides to leave the capital of the bank, after a few months.

The announcement of the French on Mps

Let’s come to the details of the announcement from the French, which arrived yesterday evening.

Axa, in possession of a share of the capital of MPS equal to 100,008,907 sharesheld directly and indirectly, equal to approximately 7.94% of Monte’s share capital, announced that it had started the disinvestment of 100,000,000 shares, with a private placement operation carried out through an accelerated bookbuilding reserved for institutional investors .

At the conclusion of the offer, reads the note from the French insurance giant, Axa will hold a stake (directly or indirectly), equal to 0.0007% of the Bank’s capital.

Why Axa decided to give up Monte dei Paschi?

In the note, the insurance group, in view of the results of the private placement of the shares held, which should be communicated within the day today, announced that it “believe it is it is appropriate to sell the stake acquired during the capital increase operationas it does not intend to seek representation on the bank’s board at the next shareholders’ meeting, or influence the bank’s long-term strategy.

“The offer – Axa pointed out- it has no impact on Axa’s partnership with the bank or on its commitment to the Italian market”.

But the newspaper The Republic cites another reasoning behind the decision of Axa, the French partner second shareholder of Montepaschi for just two months:

“According to some sources, the sale, propitiated by months of rise in the MPS share which will allow for a capital gain, would be linked to the dissatisfaction that emerged from recent interlocutions on the historic partnerhsip through which the French insurance giant sells policies on the Sienese bank’s branch network”

The newspaper refers to a meeting, of which it became aware, between the CEO of Mps Luigi Lovaglio and the number one of Axa, Thomas Buberl, from which a considerable dissatisfaction on the part of the French would have emerged.

On the other hand, in the article La Repubblica recalls how to be able to sell policies, in a market context in which, in the wake of the continuous rate hikes by the ECB BTPs yield 4%, it’s not exactly easy, of course not only for Monte dei Paschi.

Meanwhile, a source interviewed by the Reuters news agency reported that the MPS shares were sold to various investors and not to a single buyer.

Mps: the nice capital gain collected by Axa

Mps thus returns to the protagonist of Italian finance in a negative sense. Among other things, the French give up Siena realizing a nice capital gain.

Il Sole 24 Ore points this out, recalling that the title of Monte dei Paschi di Siena jumped by 37% from the subscription of the shares by Axa with the participation in the capital increase.

“Thanks to the placement entrusted to Exane Bnp Paribas, which takes place at a price between 2.33 and 2.47 euros (at a 10-15% discount on yesterday’s closing price of the stock), the French will in fact cash in between the 34 and 48 million of net income”

Of course, there are those who point out that the disbandment of Axa keeps them away those French so disliked by the Italians.

In fact, the group, in the role of second shareholder, could also have presented itself as a potential purchaser of Mps, re-proposing the problem so much ridden by a certain Italian policy of French who take nice slices of made in Italy.

And in fact, with its release, Axa makes it easier for the Treasury to sell MPS to a potential buyer (who has not yet been found).

What is certain is that, despite the fact that many – CEO Lovaglio in primis – are singing the praises of the new Mps post capital increasethere is currently no trace of possible white knights

“Mps is no longer a systemic problem but a real asset of value for the country”. As Luigi Lovaglio, the CEO of Mps Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the publication of the accounts for the fourth quarter and for the whole of 2022.

Ma for the Meloni government and the very future of the bank, the hot potato remains. Who will be willing to buy Monte di Stato?

The sad epilogue of Andrea Orcel’s brief interlude in the negotiations with UniCredit is well known – complete with a maxi figure that Piazza Gae Aulenti he would ask despite the promise of a large gift from the state -m which ended with an equally flop from the state.

Mps has paid – and risks continuing to pay – the toxic embrace with politics is that indelible reputation as a bank that has burned billions of euros between Antonveneta, the Lehman crisis, the spread crisis, EU rules and NPLs.

UniCredit number one himself, Andrea Orcel, had pointed out how, with regard to Monte dei Paschi di Siena, it was the omnipresent fear of falling into the trap of a bank conditioned more by political than market logic.

