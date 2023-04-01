Labor lawsuit and Consob investigation: Bastianini’s legacy in Mps

News leaks on the activity of the board and a relationship of trust”progressively cracked” between the former CEO of Mps Guido Bastianini and the board. Facts that ended up affecting thecouncil activitiesuntil the revocation decision. The bank’s board of statutory auditors returned to the story of the manager’s departure in its report attached to the financial statements. Which also tells ofinspection activity of Consob on the case. Meanwhile, the manager allegedly started, since last summer, a labor lawsuit against the bank at the court of Siena.

The hearing of the board of statutory auditors

In February 2022, in the days following the revocation of CEO powers by the board of directors, a request for information addressed by Consob to the board. A request, pursuant to article 115 of the TUF, of practice in similar cases and of which the same panel had already given notice in last year’s report. This was followed by one audition of the same board of statutory auditors at Consob. Finally the college produced its own memoryat the express request of theSupervisory authorities.

The clashes in the board of directors and the leaks of news

During the hearing, the council’s report explains, “the mayors they reported to have acknowledged that certain facts and circumstances that have generated misunderstandings e misunderstandings in the relationship between the CEO and the board of directors. And gradually cracked the relationship of trustaffecting the work dynamics (…). The board of statutory auditors also reported on the activity carried out by monitoring and supervision of the articulated process followed by the bank, moreover a lot limited in timewhich led to the aforementioned revocation and the appointment of a new one CEO to whom the prerogatives of managing director and general manager have been conferred. About the publication of articles and news agencies, the board of statutory auditors provided the Supervisory Authority i necessary clarifications with regard to the information reported therein”.

Lack of agreement on exit

After withdrawal of proxies by the board of directors in February, Bastianini was ousted from the board the following April. The initiation of the lawsuit dates back tolast summer. The possibility of starting a lawsuit had already been feared in previous February. At the basis of the lawsuit, the lack of confrontation between the parties and the lack of agreement on the exit. It was not possible to get a comment from the bank on this point. The financial statements, in the part of legal risks, cite the cause giuslavoristiche but does not refer to the one brought by the former CEO. Just as it was not possible to get a confirmation from Consob on the status of the proceeding or its eventual filing.