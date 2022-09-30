Black Thursday for the Mps stock, attacked by sales and suspended during the session due to an excess of downside. The prices of the Sienese bank then ended yesterday’s session with a collapse equal to -13.5% to 25.85 euros, bringing the market value of the institution to be worth just over 250 million euros: therefore, a little more 1/10 of the 2.5 billion euro capital increase that the institute headed by CEO Luigi Lovaglio is preparing to launch on 10 October.

The thud of the Monte dei Paschi shares follows the grouping of the shares and the consequent adjustment of their price, decisions that the board led by Lovaglio has always taken as part of the recapitalization plan of the bank, owned by 64% of its capital since Honey, largest shareholder.

“Certainly with this volatility of the markets it is not the best time to look for money, we are also seeing it with the Porsche hypo, these operations are not appreciated by the market. In addition, there is a technical effect linked to the reverse stock split, which facilitates the reductions ”, Vincenzo Longo of Ig Markets commented to the Ansa agency. Yesterday the benchmark index of piazza Affari Ftse Mib closed the session slipping by 2.4%, to 20,352.98.

But the MPS stock is also discounting the tension that has returned to hit the BTP market: the boom in Italian government bond rates – many of which in the belly of Italian banks (see alert doom loop) could in fact erode the CET 1 of the Monte (and obviously not only).

Approximately 90% of the sovereign debts present in the balance sheet of the MPS bank (we read in the Bloomberg article) are made up of Italian debts, therefore of BTP & Co: of this amount more than half is valued at the correct price (fair value), and while the total amount affects risk-weighted assets for approximately 17% “.

The risk of capital devaluation is therefore more than present.

Yesterday the BTP-Bund spread closed the session rising by 6 basis points, to 246, with the Italian ten-year yield jumped by 13 basis points to 4.63%.

The rates of ten-year BTPs had risen to fly up to 4.9% in the previous hours, rekindling the fear of the doom loop, a deadly embrace between banks and BTPs present in their balance sheets.