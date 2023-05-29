Mps between Top Ftse Mib. For Giorgetti ‘coveted prey’

Mps: potential coveted prey for Giorgetti. Cited example Ita Airways

Mps: for the Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti the Sienese bank, in which the State continues to hold a stake of approximately 64%, is a potential one “coveted prey”.

The Mps share reacts favorably to the minister’s sentence, immediately taking to the top of the Ftse Mib list, and then compete for first placein the afternoon, with Tenaris.

Minister Giorgetti expressed his confidence in the future of the institution led by CEO Luigi Lovaglio on the occasion of the Trento Economics Festival, among other things making a comparison between Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Ita Airways.

“Mps can become coveted prey instead of something to be kept away, it can also become a key element for defining the credit structure in Italy“, Giorgetti said, speaking at a conference, according to what was reported by the Reuters news agency.+

Mef out of Mps, Giorgetti mentions the Ita Airways case

Regarding the MEF’s exit from the capital of MPS, the minister then specified that, “on Mps we can act as we did for Ita Airways”.

A few days ago, in announcing the agreement reached between the Ministry of the Economy and Finance and Lufthansa, relating to the sale of a minority stake in former Alitalia to the German group, Giorgetti had said he was confident that the decision would allow “the air market to develop in Italy’s interests”.

Any deal that will see Monte di Stato become a coveted prey (and perhaps even finally driven out) by some bank (offers not received so far) will perhaps allow the banking market to develop as well in the interest of Italy?

Meanwhile, many Italians do not see all this success that the Meloni government and Minister Giorgetti see in the agreement between Ita Airways and Lufthansa.

Secondly, even if the Mef decides to follow the same procedure chosen for Ita Airways, the problem is that no potential offer and/or interest is directed at the bank with which the Meloni government hopes to create a third banking center are, at least up to now, received.

Indeed, if anything, the potential Italian banks to which the Italian government could be looking to give them the hot potato of MPS have all demonstrated the intention to keep well away from Monte dei Paschi.

In fact, the declarations made on the occasion of the publication of the related quarterly reports were clearAndrea Orcel’s UniCredit , Understanding of San Paolo by Carlo Messina, e Giuseppe Castagna’s Banco BPM.

All three banks almost hastened to point out that, for now, there is no intention in their plans to bet on an M&A operation(mergers and acquisitions, mergers and acquisitions).

Over time, an interest on the part of the three aforementioned banks in MPS cannot be ruled out a priori.

Interest may however be aimed more at an asset perimeter than to the bank as a whole.

We therefore return to talk about the possibility – in reality never fully recovered every time the name Mps bounced in the press and in the comments of analysts -, of a stew.

Dell’stew optionaccording to what was reported by the Radiocor Il Sole 24 Ore agency, the experts of Intermonte spoke, who “at this point do not exclude ‘a hypothesis of break up’ of the Sienese institute”, suggesting that some portions of the bank could be attractive to different institutions.

Intermonte analysts, in general, believe that it is “the sale to a single player of the Sienese bank is unlikely”.

Mps in pieces, therefore, and some could say in all senses.

But for the Meloni government and the CEO Lovaglio himself, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, as the CEO himself said, is back.

The Sienese bank ended the first quarter of 2023 with a net profit that rose to 236 million eurosup from €156m in Q4 2022 and down from €10m in Q1 2022.

The result was better than the expectations of the analysts interviewed by Bloomberg, equal to a net profit of 119 million euros.