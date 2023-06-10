Home » Mps, Bper withdraws from risk on the bank: “We are not interested”
MPS it’s in Siena, we don’t care“. She stated it Piero Luigi Montanimanaging director of BPER Bank, upon his arrival at the CONSOB annual meeting with the market. According to rumors from a few days ago, one potential aggregation between MPS and BPER Banca would have the consent of the partners of the two institutes (Treasury for Siena, Unipol and Banco di Sardegna Foundation for Modena) and would also see the participation of UniCredit and MCC for the purchase of some branches of the Sienese institute.

But Carlo Cimbri, chairman of Unipol, an important shareholder of the Emilian bank, also denied this the possible merger Between BPER Bank e Bank Monte dei Paschi di Sienae she was never contacted by the government regarding this hypothesis. On the sidelines of the CONSOB meeting, Cimbri has declassified the fact that Unipol advocates the wedding between Modena and Siena “a journalistic fantasies“, after rumors that a merger between MPS and BPER would have the consent of the shareholders of the two institutes (the Treasury on one side, and Unipol and Fondazione Banco di Sardegna on the other) had emerged in recent days.

“I express my opinion as a shareholder – said Cimbri – BPER is a bank that has grown a lot and in a short time. So it is fully engaged in integration work of what it has already entailed”.

