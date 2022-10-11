After all, the 2.5 billion euro capital increase of MPS will take place. This is what market sources interviewed by Bloomberg report, according to which the Mps recapitalization operation will start as expected, or next Monday 17 October:

“All the pieces are being put in place and the banks of the guarantee consortium are close to signing an agreement with the bank and the Mef (major shareholder of Monte with a stake of approximately 64%)”, reported a source close to the dossier. .

The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled for today

of Mps to define the latest updates of the report. The impasse would have been released thanks to the decision of private investors to subscribe 500 million euros (of the 900 million of private capital needed, and against the 1.6 billion euros that will be paid by the Treasury): between them he would have given his Axa commitment, with 150 million euros. On the other hand, there would be no Anima – which in the face of its contribution would ask for a strengthening of the partnership with the Sienese bank – while new partners could become, according to sources reported by La Repubblica, the Algebris, Hosking funds and the French entrepreneur Denis Dumont, “already supporters of the ceo Lovaglio in the increase of Creval, as well as a swarm of foundations and pension fund ”.