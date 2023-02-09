In the fourth quarter, revenues recorded an increase of 15.6% compared to the previous quarter, driven once again by the interest margin (+31.4%), which more than absorbed the drop in net commissions (-5.6% ). Other revenues from financial management also grew compared to the third quarter, thanks to the greater contribution of the trading result.

Loan losses are growing

Operating costs fell to 2,099 million (-2.3%), allowing the gross operating result to rise from 874 to 989 million (+13.2%, with a contribution of 333 million in the last quarter, up by over 60% both compared to the previous quarter and compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Losses on loans, on the other hand, increased from 250 in 2021 to 417 million.

The figure, explains Mps, includes the adjustments connected to the transaction for the sale of non-performing loans following the use of sales scenarios in the estimation models, as well as the cost deriving from the update of the macroeconomic scenarios, while in 2021 the bank had benefited from write-backs of approximately 130 million on some positions.

New claim for damages

Meanwhile, in January the bank received a letter in which new claims for damages were made for 700 million euros, relating to the financial information of the past few years. In a conference call, the bank let it be known that the “two new positive sentences in the first weeks of 2023 confirm the positive jurisprudential trend of previous years” and “the majority of out-of-court claims” (2.2 billion in total) “are promoted by the same advice on behalf of institutional investors, and are in most cases characterized by lack of documentation, legitimacy and causal nexus”.

The claims for damages against MPS “arrive promptly before the presentation of the data and the final preparation of the financial statements”, explains the CEO Luigi Lovaglio in a conference call with analysts. The bank, added the MPS banker, has so far “adequately dealt with” the events related to the claims for damages and intends to “protect itself” in the face of these events.