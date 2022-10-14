MILANO – The passage to Consob is released, which will lead to the 2.5 billion capital increase of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, controlled by the Treasury, which will sign a check for 1.6, on Monday 17 October.

13 October 2022



In a note, Mps announces that the stock exchange authority has approved the recapitalization prospectus, consisting of the registration document, the information note and the summary. Mps reminds that the registration document contains the risk factors relating to the issuer and the information note those relating to the shares being offered.

The prospectus shows the estimate of the expenses that Mps will have to incur for the capital increase amounts to 132 million euros, of which 125 million will go to the guarantor banks and Algebris, who jointly took on the subscription of 857 million euros of unopted. These costs will have a negative impact on the strategic plan targets, at the Tier1 ratio level, of 15 basis points in 2024 and 13 points in 2026. The commissions collected by the banks and Algebris represent 14.6% of the unsecured surplus, and 5% of the entire capital increase, equal to 2.5 billion.

In the meantime, the collapse of the MPS stock in Piazza Affari, which undergoes strong sales and sees its value drop by 40% below 10 euros, does not stop.