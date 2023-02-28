(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – A thrilling session for Banca Mps, which after having struggled to make prices at the opening, with a theoretical drop of 12%, spent the morning in the red by more than 10% and then slightly reduced losses during the day. The titles look at the threshold of 2.33 euros at which Axa has sold almost all of its stake. The French company has in fact announced that it has sold 100 million shares, equal to approximately 7.94% of the capital, with an accelerated bookbuilding reserved for institutional investors at 2.33 euros per share, thus collecting 233 million. Axa, which maintains a residual 0.0007%, had subscribed the share during the institute’s capital increase last October at 2 euros per share.

«With the MPS share which has gone 37% above the price of the capital increase, we read Axa’s move as a financial decision, considering that the intervention in the bank’s capital was aimed at guaranteeing the success of the capital strengthening operation and, consequently, supporting the insurance joint venture with MPS», commented the Equita analysts. The placement, the experts point out, took place with one 15% discount compared to the latest market prices.

Axa underlined that it is not interested in having representation on the bank’s board and that the sale of the shares will not impact the partnership bancassicurativa existing, whose expiry is set at 2027. Only a few days ago, on the sidelines of the presentation of the 2022 accounts, Antimo Perretta, CEO of European markets and president of the Axa Italia board, reiterated that Axa “is not interested in managing a bank” and he hopes that “the best solution to continue the existing partnership” can be found for the future of Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Axa “helped Mps in the capital increase”, he explained, reiterating that the company’s position “is that of a partner”: “We are with the Treasury Department, the Finance Minister, to look for the best solution for the bank’s future , which is a strong player in Italy, so that we can continue our collaboration,” he clarified. Axa was MPS’ second shareholder after the Ministry of Economy.