Crucial day for Mps: today is the day when the extraordinary assembly of the Sienese bank will meet to approve the 2.5 billion capital increase, which the ECB has already given the green light at the beginning of September.

In recent days, rumors of the Sole 24 Ore have emerged, according to which the CEO of Monte dei Paschi, Luigi Lovaglio, is considering the option of speeding up the timing of the capital increase, to avoid possible conditioning caused by the political elections of 25 September. with the conclusion of the operation which would be expected at this point by the end of October.

Italian politics, in view of the elections on 25 September, has already started.

In evidence the words of the economic advisor of Giorgia Meloni, leader of Fdi, Maurizio Leo. Asked by Bloomberg, Leo advised to postpone the capital increase of Mps: “It is a difficult moment and it is better to wait for the new government. Monte dei Paschi is an important operation, which must protect both jobs and a strategic asset for the Italian economy ”.