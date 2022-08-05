Mps “It goes at full speed in the execution of the industrial plan and it will be impossible to stop our determination”. So the number one of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the CEO Luigi Lovaglio, in commenting on the accounts released by the bank this morning. Mps will also go at full speed, someone will comment, and the determination of him and his CEO are certainly indisputable. Too bad, however, that, together with the spread of the accounts, it arrives another (yet another) blow to the shareholders’ head: these are new claims for damages for a good 1.8 billion, as written in black and white in the communiqué, which he made known “Negative provisions for risks and charges of -78 million euros, mainly due to legal risks”.

That is to say? “In this regard, it should be noted that the Bank recorded in the second quarter an increase of approximately 1 billion euros in out-of-court requests received from a consultancy firm on behalf of institutional investors in relation to the known events relating to financial information. These are clearly inhomogeneous positions in several respects, of absolute indeterminacy and generic. At the beginning of August it arrived a further complaint of the same nature (800 million euros) by the same consultancy firm, Even according to the Bank’s legal consultants, the conditions for making any damage estimate do not exist, nevertheless the Bank has made provisions “.

New legal bomb for Mps, stock -6% on the stock market

And so it is, for the bank whose survival continues to be guaranteed by Italian taxpayers, precisely in view of the capital increase of 2.5 billion euros which should put it back on track.

And right after the news of a few days ago: on the one hand, the ok – finally – of the EU Commission to the request of the Treasury, the largest shareholder of the institution with a 64% stake – to continue to remain in the bank’s capital – a extension certainly not free which, in times of full electoral campaign in view of the elections on September 25th, has already unleashed the anger of Lega leader Matteo Salvini.agreement on leaving and hiring reached with the FABi and other trade unions. News that certified the progress of the Monte di Stato in the roadmap drawn, and which are now being clouded by the new legal sting.

The news immediately triggered the strong reaction of the MPS stock which ended up in the volatility auction precisely in the wake of the latest news, in particular that, obviously, of the new claims for damages. The title suffered a theoretical splash equal to -6.38% to 0.41 euros.

Lovaglio, expected to pass the market, tried to reassure the market, with practically nil results (given the trend of the stock on the stock market), explaining that the new claims for damages are “Letters with requests that in most cases lack documentation, legitimacy and without causal link, essentially unfounded“. Letters with requests that have been submitted “by the same consulting firm on behalf of some institutional investors. These are serial requests “, said the CEO of Mps, referring to that new bill to be paid which amounts to 1.8 billion euros. “Extremely dubious requests, so dubious as to hardly justify provisions by the bank“The reason why “We have given a mandate to lawyers to protect the bank’s interests”.

But it is the new bomb exploded on Mps’s head was enough to bury the depressed mood of those who see the Sienese bank as the emblem of an Italy that remains forever bogged down in its troubles. This, despite all of Lovaglio’s efforts to highlight the positive factors.

Like the fact that only 40 days have passed since the presentation of the plan and that in this time frame “There was an agreement with the trade union for voluntary exits, the sale of impaired persons, the green light of DgComp, and the request to the ECB for the September assembly”. Mica little.

Mps and capital increase: bank guarantee consortium expands

Among other things, the news arrived today of the entry into the guarantee consortium for the capital increase of 2.5 billion euros, – envisaged by the 2022 – 2026 industrial plan and communicated to the market on 23 June 2022 – of other banks: it is Banco Santander SA, Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, Societe Generale and Stifel Europe Bank AG which, as Joint Bookrunners, have joined BofA Securities Europe SA, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca – Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA (as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners).

In this regard, during the conference call with analysts the CFO of Mps, Andrea Maffezzonisaid the expansion of the underwriting syndicate to four more banks “Testifies to the interest on the market towards our bank. The terms and conditions of this agreement which has been extended to these four banks are the same as those announced on June 23 with the business plan. These are standard conditions that are perfectly in line with comparable operations in the past ”.

Mps and capital increase: extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on 15 September

As for the other novelty, the reference is to the call of the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, on September 15, for the approval of the 2.5 billion euro recapitalization of the Sienese bank.

Returning to the accounts of Mps, this morning the Sienese bank announced that, in the first half of 2022 in the first half of 2022, the Parent Company’s profit for the period amounted to € 27 million, compared to a profit of € 202 million achieved in the first half of 2021.

Il result for the second quarter (equal to +18 million euros) it increased compared to the previous quarter (equal to +10 million euros).

However, Mps specified that the comparison on the first half of 2021 is affected by some items recorded in the first half of 2021, including the greater contribution from the sale of securities and that deriving from the valuation of the DTA, as well as the improvement in coverage of impaired loans which took place during the of the first two quarters of 2022.

As of June 30, 2022 the Group achieved total revenues of € 1.522 billion, down by 2.5% compared to the same period of the previous year, mainly due to the decrease in other financial management revenues, which are affected in particular by lower profits deriving from the sale of the securities, a lower trading result and a lower contribution generated from insurance holdings in AXA associates. Net of the lower contribution deriving from the sale of the securities, revenues grew by 2.8% compared to the first half of 2021.

Il net interest income rose 12.8% year-on-year to 660 million euros,always in the second semester, while net commissions as at 30 June 2022, equal to 728 million euros, decreased compared to those recorded in the same period of the previous year due to the high market volatility, which led to lower income on asset management, mainly due to lower commissions on the placement of products , while the commissions generated by the stock remained stable.

I dividends, similar income and gains (losses) from equity investments they amounted to 25 million euros, down by 30 million euros compared to 30 June 2021, following the lower income generated by the partnership with the insurance investments in AXA associates in the Bancassurance area. The contribution of the second quarter of 2022 was down by 3 million euros compared to the previous quarter, again due to a lower contribution from the income generated by the insurance shareholdings in AXA associated companies, despite the dividend relating to the investment in the Bank of Italy for an amount of 9 million euros.

As of June 30, 2022 the shareholders’ equity of the Group and attributable to minority interests it amounted to approximately 5.8 billion euro, down by 169 million euro compared to March 31, 2022 due to the decrease in valuation reserves only partially offset by the result for the quarter.

As regards capital ratios, as at 30 June 2022 the phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio stood at 11.7% (compared to 11.6% at 31 March 2022 and 12.5% ​​at the end of 2021) and the Total Capital Ratio was equal to 15.4% (compared to 15.3% at 31 March 2022 and at 16, 1% at the end of 2021).

The total impaired customer loans of the group as at 30 June 2022 amounted to 4.1 billion euro in terms of gross exposure, a slight increase compared to March 31, 2022 (equal to 4.0 billion euro), a value that fell to 3.2 billion euro, down 25 % year on year, taking into account the sale transaction just finalized, with the ratio between gross impaired loans and total loans (NPE ratio) equal to 3.9% pro forma, down by 100 basis points compared to 30 June 2021.

LAWS Illimity: purchased UTP wallet worth around € 340 million from MPS

As of June 30, 2022 net exposure in terms of impaired customer loans of the Group amounted to € 2.0 billion, substantially stable compared to March 31, 2022 (equal to € 2.0 billion).

As of June 30, 2022 the percentage of coverage of impaired loans stood at 51.8%, an increase compared to March 31, 2022, when it was 50.8%. The percentage of proforma coverage for the sale transaction just finalized stands at 45.6%, almost at the level of last year.

Capital increase, Lovaglio: we no longer foresee a Mef contribution

Returning to the next stages of the MPS roadmap, the bank announced that, precisely, the operation, in the form of a capital increase, will be submitted to the resolutions of the Shareholders’ Meeting called for next September 15th. call with analysts Lovaglio remarked that “the conditions for the capital increase must be market conditions” so “we do not expect the Mef to increase the contribution” compared to its current share in the capital, equal to 64.2%. The CEO added that “despite the difficult market conditions we are proceeding and do our best to get the capital increase in the best conditions”.

The Shareholders’ Meeting can only be held following the successful completion of the authorization process currently underway with the ECB. With regard to the assessments of DG Comp, on 2 August the MEF communicated that the aforementioned Authority approved the revision of the ‘Commitments’ that had been undertaken by the Italian Republic in order to allow, pursuant to European and Italian legislation, the precautionary recapitalization of the Bank in 2017, and that the revised commitments are consistent with the objectives of the 2022-2026 Business Plan. As regards the execution of the transaction, as already mentioned, the MEF confirmed the availability, a ” support the capital initiatives that the Bank will undertake for capital strengthening within the framework of the 2022-2026 Strategic Plan (…), for the share of its competence at market conditions and within the framework of the provisions that may be established by the Supervisory Authorities and control’