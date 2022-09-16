At Piazza Affari today is Mps Day, the day on which the shareholders’ meeting meets in an extraordinary way to give theok to the 2.5 billion capital increase that, based on the rumors of recent days, the CEO Luigi Lovaglio would like to speed up, to avoid political interference.

The market in recent days has bet strongly on the operation, in particular toasting the news that he would see as the protagonist the industrial partner Anima, willing to participate in the capital increase. A shadow was cast instead by the world of politics, with Maurizio Leo, economic advisor of the leader of the Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni who, when asked by Bloomberg, said he hoped for a postponement of the capital increase: “It is a difficult time and it is better to wait for the new government. Monte dei Paschi is an important operation, which must protect both jobs and a strategic asset for the Italian economy “.

The Mps title today continues to aim upwards, up to + 4%, to then reduce the increases to around + 2%.

According to press rumors reported by the Radiocor agency, “the commercial partners Anima and Axa could reach 15% of the post-increase capital as part of a renegotiation of the existing agreements. ‘The eventual success of the capital increase – comment the Intermonte analysts – would clearly strengthen the bank’s capital position which, in this way, could finance the new business plan and remove the hypothesis of bail in / burden sharing ”.

Mps, capital increase: AD fears political interference

In theory, the capital increase operation should start in mid-October, a few weeks later the political elections of 25 Septemberwho see the center right ahead.

Bloomberg points out that, based on the mechanisms of Italian politics, the various parties would not be able to form a new government by mid-October, a period from which the bank led by CEO Luigi Lovaglio has planned precisely the go-ahead. capital increase. And a period that could at this point also be anticipated because, based on the rumors reported by The sun 24 hours, Lovaglio would not at all want to wait for the formation of the new government, and would now aim at conclude the recapitalization at the end of October, therefore before the closing date initially communicated to the markets, that of 12 November. (The operation is expected to take a total of three weeks).

So comment the analysts of IG, looking at the case of the Sienese bank: “We are confident in the strategies and operations introduced by the new CEO Lovaglio, who we believe to be competent in the banking field and able to support a complex reorganization program of the Sienese bank. Nevertheless, the case is very complicated (as often happens when the state intervenes in public bailouts) and could result in a very different outcome from what is expected. In any case, currently the share capitalizes on the stock market around € 410 million and is quoted at around € 0.37 cents. However, the shares have been in a continuous decline since last March showing, since that moment, a fall of 62% ”.

In early September the ECB has given the green light to the recapitalization of the Sienese institute, 64% owned by the Treasury.

They were then the same banks of the underwriting syndicate to express the desire to postpone the operation even to 2023. In the same note dedicated to Mps, IG also wrote that “Some investors point out that the operation is expected to be completed by the end of the year so as not to undermine the bank’s strategies that provide for numerous layoffs (which will generate one-off charges of € 800 million only in 2022 and savings of € 270 million in 2023) without taking into account the regulatory effects on the capital of the Sienese institute which will have direct effect from next year “.

In short, Mps always rhymes with uncertainty.

At the end of July, an alert on the fate of the bank was launched by the president of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into the Banking and Financial System, Carla Ruocco (who left the M5S to join Luigi Di Maio’s movement), in the middle of the crisis of the Draghi government triggered by Giuseppe Conte, leader of the M5S. Since then, the market’s attention has returned to focus on that too toxic doom loop, or deadly embrace, which in particular exposes some Italian credit institutions to the Italian public debt cross. (Here the NAMES of the most vulnerable ).

Mps: priority capital increase for AD Lovaglio

The capital increase of Monte di Stato is considered a priority by theCEO Luigi Lovaglio which, at the beginning of July, he reiterated that any possible M&A transactionhowever necessary for that privatization of the bank that has become almost utopia to materialize, will only take place after the recapitalization of the bank.

“Our primary objective is to return the bank the value it deserves, thus becoming an object of attention for investors when we launch the capital increase. Then, at the right moment, we will be able to sit at the table with equal dignity with respect to those who want to start a dialogue on the basis of a growth project to be proposed to the shareholders “, said the CEO of the Monte.

For now, the Mef has confirmed its participation in the capital increase, which involves for the State (for us taxpayers) an outlay of approximately 1.6 billion: this means that private capital is required to participate in the recapitalization for a value of 900 million-1 billion.

Meanwhile, the following question also arises: someone, with the repeated sales that have hit the title since the beginning of the year, bringing it practically to zero, did you by any chance try to blow up the Monte dei Paschi recapitalization operation?

Mps: ‘with capital increase risk speculation’

The article of The weather published today highlights the crash of the stock which, in the last six months, has lost 61%. The newspaper, also referring to “Too many anomalies in exchanges especially in pulling down the prices”which have been detected by market watchers, speaks of “Suspicious speculation that it could have blown up the capital increase”.

In the premise that “Funds and companies co-buy and sell securities on the market, making a profit on the fees”, practically doing “their work”, Filippo Caleri of Il Tempo pointed out that “It is clear that a much stronger attack on the stock, capable of deterring large investors, could have triggered a political match as well as an economic and financial one. Once the recapitalization had faded, some other large Italian or even foreign institution interested in development in the boot would have made a move to take home the bite of Siena without spending too much, or as has already happened nothing “.