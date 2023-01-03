Home Business Mps: “doubts about business continuity have been overcome”
Mps: “doubts about business continuity have been overcome”

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena reiterates that the significant doubts about the going concern, declared in the reports prior to the interim management report as at 30 September 2022, can be considered overcome.

In particular, the institute mentions “the positive conclusion of the capital increase operation for 2.5 billion euros, which took place on 4 November last, and the implementation of important actions envisaged in the 2022-2026 Business Plan”, which mark ” a positive turning point in the management of the Bank”.

MPS has provided this information in compliance with Consob requests relating to the actions implemented and envisaged for maintaining the conditions of business continuity.

