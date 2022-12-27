Listen to the audio version of the article

For 2023, the ECB has established Srep capital requirements (prudential review and assessment of capital) for Banca MPS “in line with those of 2022 and already largely complied with”. This can be read in a note which indicates that «considering the successful outcome of the capital increase operation for 2.5 billion euro», the European Central Bank has removed the ban on the distribution of dividends, replacing it with «the obligation for the Bank to obtain prior authorization from the Supervisory Authority».

It should be remembered, however, that the requests of the DG Comp of the European Commission are still pending on Siena, which at the time made the entry of the State subject to certain conditions including the detachment of coupons.

For the entire MPS group, the ECB has established a total capital requirement (Total Srep Capital Requirement – Tscr) of 10.75%, which includes: a minimum requirement for own funds – Pillar 1 (P1r) of 8%, of which 4.50% in terms of Cet1 and an additional Pillar 2 requirement (P2r) of 2.75%, which, Mps recalls, “”stands at the same level that was required for 2022”, to be held at least for 56.25% in the form of common equity tier 1 (Cet1) and 75% in the form of tier 1 capital (Tier 1).

The overall minimum requirement in terms of Total Capital ratio, obtained by adding a ‘Combined Buffer Requirement’ (CBR) of 2.75% to the Tscr, is 13.50%. The overall minimum requirement in terms of Cet 1 ratio is 8.80%, resulting from the sum of P1r (4.50%), P2r (1.55%) and CBR (2.75%), while the overall minimum in terms of Tier 1 is 10.82%, inclusive of P1r of 6%, P2r of 2.06% and CBR of 2.75%.

The Bank’s capital ratios at consolidated level as at 30 September 2022, taking into account the capital increase of 2.5 billion which ended on 4 November, are equal to 15.7% for the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, at 15 .7% for the Tier 1 ratio and 19.5% for the Total Capital ratio.