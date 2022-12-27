Home Business Mps, ECB confirms capital requirements. And removes the ban on coupons
Business

Mps, ECB confirms capital requirements. And removes the ban on coupons

by admin
Mps, ECB confirms capital requirements. And removes the ban on coupons

For 2023, the ECB has established Srep capital requirements (prudential review and assessment of capital) for Banca MPS “in line with those of 2022 and already largely complied with”. This can be read in a note which indicates that «considering the successful outcome of the capital increase operation for 2.5 billion euro», the European Central Bank has removed the ban on the distribution of dividends, replacing it with «the obligation for the Bank to obtain prior authorization from the Supervisory Authority».

It should be remembered, however, that the requests of the DG Comp of the European Commission are still pending on Siena, which at the time made the entry of the State subject to certain conditions including the detachment of coupons.

For the entire MPS group, the ECB has established a total capital requirement (Total Srep Capital Requirement – Tscr) of 10.75%, which includes: a minimum requirement for own funds – Pillar 1 (P1r) of 8%, of which 4.50% in terms of Cet1 and an additional Pillar 2 requirement (P2r) of 2.75%, which, Mps recalls, “”stands at the same level that was required for 2022”, to be held at least for 56.25% in the form of common equity tier 1 (Cet1) and 75% in the form of tier 1 capital (Tier 1).

The overall minimum requirement in terms of Total Capital ratio, obtained by adding a ‘Combined Buffer Requirement’ (CBR) of 2.75% to the Tscr, is 13.50%. The overall minimum requirement in terms of Cet 1 ratio is 8.80%, resulting from the sum of P1r (4.50%), P2r (1.55%) and CBR (2.75%), while the overall minimum in terms of Tier 1 is 10.82%, inclusive of P1r of 6%, P2r of 2.06% and CBR of 2.75%.

Find out more

The Bank’s capital ratios at consolidated level as at 30 September 2022, taking into account the capital increase of 2.5 billion which ended on 4 November, are equal to 15.7% for the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, at 15 .7% for the Tier 1 ratio and 19.5% for the Total Capital ratio.

You may also like

Fipe: New Year’s Eve at a restaurant for...

Positive trading place, spread at the highest since...

Mps, the ECB removes the ban on dividends...

Home Furnishing丨Roman Shares: Shareholder Kunzhong Yuanxin reduced 1,083,400...

Cars 2023, electric and many SUVs will monopolize...

From January to November, the profit structure of...

Fintech, buy now-pay later also runs at Christmas

Stock index futures rose across the board, IF...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, December 27th. Chinese reopening boosts...

Redmi Watch 3 adds Bluetooth voice calls: answer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy