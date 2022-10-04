Home Business Mps: European Commission communicates commitments to be respected in the face of ok extension of the state capital
Business

Mps: European Commission communicates commitments to be respected in the face of ok extension of the state capital

by admin

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena announced with a statement released yesterday afternoon that “today (yesterday for the reader) the European Commission has published the decision on the revision of the ‘Commitments’ – available on the Authority’s website – which had been hired by the Italian Republic in order to consent, pursuant to

of the European Union and Italian regulations, the precautionary recapitalization of the Bank in 2017.

The revised Commitments are consistent with the objectives of the 2022-2026 Business Plan ‘A Clear and Simple Commercial Bank’ approved on 23 June 2022. The objectives presented in the European Commission decision therefore endorse the guidelines of the 2022-2026 Business Plan, the implementation of which is in progress and in line with timelines

provided “.

See also  Sardinia, the Costa Smeralda celebrates 60 years

You may also like

Positive start in Europe with all major indices...

Xiaopeng Motors: Delivered a total of 8,468 smart...

Intesa SanPaolo: communications on share buyback and cancellation...

A company in Shandong announced the sale of...

U.S. coal prices rise above $200 U.S. stocks,...

Australian Rates: RBA Surprises Markets, Lower than Expected...

Teach you to understand the new logo of...

Tlc: Linkem changes its name and becomes Opnet

Wang Yong of China Construction Bank: Upgrading Risk...

Real estate: brick remains a good investment for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy