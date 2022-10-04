Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena announced with a statement released yesterday afternoon that “today (yesterday for the reader) the European Commission has published the decision on the revision of the ‘Commitments’ – available on the Authority’s website – which had been hired by the Italian Republic in order to consent, pursuant to

of the European Union and Italian regulations, the precautionary recapitalization of the Bank in 2017.

The revised Commitments are consistent with the objectives of the 2022-2026 Business Plan ‘A Clear and Simple Commercial Bank’ approved on 23 June 2022. The objectives presented in the European Commission decision therefore endorse the guidelines of the 2022-2026 Business Plan, the implementation of which is in progress and in line with timelines

provided “.