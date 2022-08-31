Home Business MPS falls again, historical lows and -65% YTD. Proxy advisors recommend to vote yes for the CA even if it will be super-dilutive
MPS falls again, historical lows and -65% YTD. Proxy advisors recommend to vote yes for the CA even if it will be super-dilutive

New thud in Piazza Affari for Banca MPS, which loses more than 5% in the 0.3124 euro area, on the new historical lows and a very heavy balance of over -65% since the beginning of the year. Two proxy advisors have indicated that they should vote in favor of the 2.5 billion euro capital increase in view of the shareholders’ meeting scheduled in two weeks.

The proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) points out that the 2.5 billion recapitalization corresponds to more than seven times the current capitalization of Mps, making the CA hyper-diluting. “Despite the significant dilution, the proposed transaction is supported by compelling rationale,” explains ISS.

Glass Lewis instead points out that the proposed capital increase is a key component of the bank’s capital consolidation plan, which is critical to its long-term profitability.

Firm opposition to the increase instead by the Association of small shareholders of MPS who invite to vote no at the meeting. According to the indications reported by the MF DowJones agency, the small shareholders brand the operation as yet another bloodbath for savers.

