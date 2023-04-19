Mps from prey to predator? The top indicates to the partners a role in the future M&A

Listen to the audio version of the article

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is a healthy bank that can achieve the objectives set by the business plan. But above all it is a bank that intends to play a leading role in the near future banking risk. It is MPS itself that clearly states it to its shareholders.

In the written answers given to the shareholders in view of next Thursday’s meeting, the bank confirms what the managing director Luigi Lovaglio has been saying for some time. In particular since, it was the end of October 2022, …