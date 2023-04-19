Home » Mps from prey to predator? The top indicates to the partners a role in the future M&A
Business

Mps from prey to predator? The top indicates to the partners a role in the future M&A

by admin
Mps from prey to predator? The top indicates to the partners a role in the future M&A

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is a healthy bank that can achieve the objectives set by the business plan. But above all it is a bank that intends to play a leading role in the near future banking risk. It is MPS itself that clearly states it to its shareholders.

In the written answers given to the shareholders in view of next Thursday’s meeting, the bank confirms what the managing director Luigi Lovaglio has been saying for some time. In particular since, it was the end of October 2022, …

See also  Notice!Gan & Lee Pharmaceutical: Shareholder Minghua Innovation plans to reduce its holdings by no more than about 11.23 million shares jqknews

You may also like

Auto, the hoax that “green” will reduce pollution

Influencer rejected at the restaurant: “Here we don’t...

Catholics increasingly uncomfortable. A problem for Schlein’s Pd

From BNP Paribas new Mini Futures on government...

Lula’s visit to Portugal and Spain

Jaguar Land Rover is investing £15bn over the...

Ita, the strict rules for personnel: no smoking...

Jaguar Land Rover: £15 billion in electric cars...

Istat, strong recovery in travel in 2022. More...

Auto Europe 2023 market, the 11 favorite brands...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy