Home Business Mps: guarantee consortium banks sign, all ready for the capital increase. Stock restarts from rally + 10%
Business

Mps: guarantee consortium banks sign, all ready for the capital increase. Stock restarts from rally + 10%

by admin

Mps would have managed to secure the yes of the banks of the guarantee consortium for the 2.5 billion euro capital increase after two days of tight negotiations.

The banks would have signed the commitment to subscribe the unopted, after Monte dei Paschi di Siena has ensured the participation in the recapitalization by private investors for a total amount of 500 million euros.

The capital increase could at this point start next Monday, October 17.

Yesterday, the Mps stock flew on the stock exchange yesterday up to over 11%, after rumors relating to the participation in the capital increase by Anima Holding and other investors.

Ansa reported the rumor according to which the asset management company, former industrial partner of Monte, would be ready to contribute to the capital increase by putting about 25 million euros on the plate.

According to what Ansa has learned “from financial sources, (Anima) intends to convene – as soon as possible, compatibly with the technical times required by the preliminary investigation – a board of directors to approve its intervention in the recapitalization”.

The Radiocor news agency also reported other rumors according to which the Cr Firenze Foundation, chaired by Luigi Salvadori, would also participate in the recapitalization of Monte dei Paschi, whose bodies have already approved a 10 million intervention. Yesterday, the MPS stock closed the Piazza Affari session with a jump of more than + 10%, to 25.58 euros.

See also  Tesla, there are now more than fifty V3 Supercharger stations in Italy

You may also like

The U.S.-new ban hides a trick that the...

The fifth rate hike this year, South Korea’s...

Yingwei Financial Market Express: The U.S. PPI is...

Mps and the capital increase. Guarantee consortium banks...

Over 90% of the stocks floated in the...

Eurozone: industrial production up by 1.5% in August

From BNP Paribas a new series of Top...

Technology stocks led A-shares rebound, Shanghai index regained...

Oil: leak in the Druzhba pipeline linking Russia...

Microsoft unveils three new Surface devices: Pro 9...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy