Mps would have managed to secure the yes of the banks of the guarantee consortium for the 2.5 billion euro capital increase after two days of tight negotiations.

The banks would have signed the commitment to subscribe the unopted, after Monte dei Paschi di Siena has ensured the participation in the recapitalization by private investors for a total amount of 500 million euros.

The capital increase could at this point start next Monday, October 17.

Yesterday, the Mps stock flew on the stock exchange yesterday up to over 11%, after rumors relating to the participation in the capital increase by Anima Holding and other investors.

Ansa reported the rumor according to which the asset management company, former industrial partner of Monte, would be ready to contribute to the capital increase by putting about 25 million euros on the plate.

According to what Ansa has learned “from financial sources, (Anima) intends to convene – as soon as possible, compatibly with the technical times required by the preliminary investigation – a board of directors to approve its intervention in the recapitalization”.

The Radiocor news agency also reported other rumors according to which the Cr Firenze Foundation, chaired by Luigi Salvadori, would also participate in the recapitalization of Monte dei Paschi, whose bodies have already approved a 10 million intervention. Yesterday, the MPS stock closed the Piazza Affari session with a jump of more than + 10%, to 25.58 euros.