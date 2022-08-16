Home Business Mps has its hands tied on dividends and employee bonuses. Failure to comply with an EU requirement weighs heavily
Mps has its hands tied on dividends and employee bonuses. Failure to comply with an EU requirement weighs heavily

Mps has its hands tied on dividends and employee bonuses. Failure to comply with an EU requirement weighs heavily

MILANO – Mps does not meet the minimum requirements of own funds and eligible liabilities set by the European Union and in technical jargon called Mrel (minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities). And for this reason it is unable to carry out some activities, from the so-called “market making” that serves to ensure liquidity on the markets to its non-subordinated (senior) bonds, passing through the distribution of dividends to shareholders until payment of bonuses and incentives to workers beyond a certain limit.

