Mps in the spotlight, Maione: “Possible pivot in the third banking sector”

Mps is back in the limelight, Maione: “A third banking hub can be created”

It turns on again bank risk and the Mps title is back in the spotlight of Business Square: in the middle of the session, growth was 1.55% to 2.29 euros. To pay for the words of the new president Nicholas Maione on the possibility that the bank could return hero in the big match of third pole.

In the interview given to Only 24 Hours this morning the manager, in addition to giving an overview of the restart of the institute, under the banner of the best wishes: “Today Mps no longer has the need to aggregate for reasons of solidity but instead there are all the conditions to continue to bring out the real value and to look in perspective”, relaunches the risk emphasizing that Mps is preparing to establish itself as “pivot to create a third banking pole behind Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit”.

Read also: Mps collapses on the stock market (-10%) after the no to the merger with Bper

