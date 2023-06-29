«Mps is once again the protagonist, it can be the pivot of aggregations»

Listen to the audio version of the article

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is definitely “out of the loop”. And now it can move in a “proactive” way and be “the pivot” that can create “the third banking hub” behind Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit. Nicola Maione, former president of Enav, has been chairman of the Board of MPs since April 2023, of which he has been a director since 2017. In this interview with Sole 24Ore, the first as number one of the oldest bank in the world, Maione – lawyer, presidential candidate by the MEF, the bank’s reference shareholder…

