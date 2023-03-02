All the dossiers of Giancarlo Giorgetti

Giancarlo Giorgetti has a problem. In fact, he has at least nine. And let’s not talk about the internal political balance of the League or other palace games. No, Giorgetti is facing the most difficult match of his long political career. There is the Superbonus theme, that it is true that it created a “hallucinogenic” effect (copyright his) on marketbut in the meantime – accounts in hand – it represents a weight that has brought the deficit to 8% of GDPas the Nadef. But it can’t be deleted with a stroke of the pen leaving businesses, workers and private citizens who want to redo the facades of their homes in their canvas pants. However, neither can we continue to feed a system that has drugged the market and created a sort of parallel currency (deriving from the transfer of credits). Giorgetti doesn’t even have the alibi of being able to say “it’s the fault of those who were there before”, because he was a strong member of the previous executive in which he was minister of economic development.

There is the huge chapter of appointments, with Eni, Enel, Terna, Poste and Leonardo who are anxiously waiting to know who will lead them in the next three years. Here Giorgetti’s headache is likely to give everyone a bit: Giorgia Meloni, who wants to manage the dossiers firsthand and would like to leave it to the allies only the presidencies and some council seats; the League, which not surprisingly started shooting at ENI and Enel trying to feel its specific weight, elbowing with Come on Italy for a place in the sun; the same managers – Descalzi in the lead – who want to see clearly on frontal attacks. Not to mention Leonardo, where it even seems that Giorgia Meloni is ready to let Alessandro Profumo stay, perhaps as president, promoting Roberto Cingolani. And Salvini, who is pressing for Lorenzo Mariani, could be very upset.

There is the theme of Ita, which should move towards a successful conclusion with Lufthansa. But surprises have never been lacking (the agreement with You would compete it seemed done and then…) and therefore it is better not to make too much of it. It cannot be a matter of a white weapon grip of theformer Alitaliawhich has just renewed its employee contract and remains one of the best companies to fly with. We need to understand what to do with the general management of the Mef, where the arrival of Riccardo Barbieri it left the analysts dumbfounded and forced them to announce that in all likelihood there will be one unpacking delegations at least as regards the investees. To put who? Repubblica today gave up the figure of Antonino Turicchi, executive president of Ita who will see his mandate expire in a couple of months. But it sure is Giancarlo Giorgetti has suffered and not a little thereGoodbye to Alessandro Rivera, who had managed the toughest matches in the past years.

