Mps, Lovaglio still dreams of the third banking hub: “We will be protagonists”

Mps, Lovaglio: “An entrepreneurial approach is needed to make banks competitive”. And on the sale: “No interest”

“I believe that due to its position in the system and its 550-year history, Mps should and can participate with a important role in the construction of that third Italian banking hub that has been talked about for a long time”. Louis Lovagliomanaging director of Bank of Monte dei Paschi, reveals to Republic the ambitions of the institution, which will be reprivatized within the next year.

“The baseline scenario for banks in Europe is concentration, to make them more competitive and pool investments and regulatory costs. It also applies to the Italian companies, if they want to compete with foreign operators and improve the level of services. Also for this reason we have been talking about the third pole for some time: and I believe that with an aentrepreneurial approach we can get there”, recalls Lovaglio.

While on the sale of the majority stake of the Treasury, Lovaglio is clear: “I don’t think there have been any statements about it. Given our achievements, the current situation allows shareholders to evaluate several more strategic options than we read about during the summer 2021 negotiations, including stew hypothesis and public dowry to sell Mps”, he explains, adding that “today many indicators show that the action is extremely attractiveand as the market becomes aware of sustainable results, I am convinced that multiples will align with those of rivals”.

