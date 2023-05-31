Mps: M&A fever unleashes new buys on the stock

Mps still in rally, great protagonist of the Ftse Mib: the share flies by more than 4% on the main stock exchange of Piazza Affari, confirming himself as the best of today’s session.

The latest statements released by Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and by the same CEO of Monte dei Paschi di Siena Louis Lovaglio have rekindled speculation on a banking risk that sees the Sienese bank as the protagonist.

On the other hand, the Mef – the bank’s largest shareholder since the precautionary recapitalization of 2017 -, holder of a majority share of around 64%. in the capital of Siena, within the next year he must leave the tents.

And on the other hand, the Meloni government is pushing for the creation of a third banking poleor by leveraging precisely the need for Mps to be purchased by another made in Italy bank (the market would bet on an M&A with Banco BPM or Bper).

The prospect of MPS as an active pawn to create a third banking pole has also arrived the approval of the CEO Luigi Lovaglio, who for months has been singing the praises of the institution he leads.

Mps: title in rally, but yet another no M&A from Banco BPM

And so the Mps stock continues to run in Piazza Affari veteran, like recalls Il Sole24Ore-Radiocor, of a leap that in the last six months was almost 10% and about a 35% rally since the publication of the quarterly on 9 May.



Mps today continues to run even and despite the statements made today by the same president of Banco Bpm Massimo Tononi who, according to what was reported by the Radiocor agency, at the entrance of Palazzo Koch where he went to listen the latest Final considerations by Ignazio Visco ruled out any desire by Piazza Meda to get married with Mps:

“We have no intention of pursuing an aggregation project with Monte dei Paschi di Siena. We have a stand-alone strategy that has made it possible to achieve truly positive results and with which we hope to create a lot of value for our future shareholders,” said Tononi, repeating what had already been said by Banco BPM’s number one, the CEO Giuseppe Castagna.

Tononi also ruled out an interest by Banco BPM in individual assets of the Sienese bank, at a time when there is talk again about Mps, as well as the option of the third banking hub, including that of a stew.

Italian banks on the Stock Exchange, comment by Trabattoni (Kairos)

In the meantime, the question in general concerns all Italian banks and is reported in the comment “Italian Times” edited by Massimo Trabattoni, Head of Italian Equity in Kairos.

“Italian banks: still opportunities but until when?”

Trabattoni speaks in general of European banks, returning from the quarterly reports referring to the first three months of 2023 which highlighted “profits above expectations”.

Lenders benefited from the increase in profitability, which was in turn supported by the rise in interest rates which Christine Lagarde’s ECB continues to launch in its fight against flaring inflation in the Eurozone.

Incidentally, the Eurotower’s monetary tightening has translated in an increase in lending rates but not in an equal increase of deposit rates.

“The positive trend is linked to the fact that the rate hike in recent months has so far translated only into a repricing of banking assets, but not into a parallel increase in the remuneration of deposits”, wrote Trabattoni, taking stock of the situation in paid by the banking sector.

For now the picture is positive, but what will happen in the future?

According to the head of the Italian equity division of Kairos, “the approach towards banks is inevitably destined to become more selective and opportunistic, also considered various elements of caution to be monitored”.

In the address book “Italian Times” the manager recalled the trend of both European and American banks, which “reported higher-than-expected profits and in many cases even raised their guidance on 2023 thanks to a very solid interest margin and rather limited provisions”.

In motivating the prediction of an approach destined to “become more selective and opportunistic”, the Kairos expert then underlined that “the market is starting to wonder whether those seen during this first quarter of the year are peak profits or not , and therefore if from now on the banks can still reserve positive surprises”.

The elements of caution to be monitored for Italian banks have been listed as follows:

the first consists in the timing with which banks will inevitably begin to pay a remuneration to their deposits (wholesale and retail), starting to compress their margin

of net interest.

of net interest. The second is the credit crunch (induced by the bankruptcies of US regional banks and Credit Suisse) which in the coming months could accentuate the risk of a recession, with a consequent increase in provisions and the cost of banking risk.

Finally, from the second quarter of this year, bank stocks will start to have year-on-year benchmarks that are more difficult to beat in quarterly reporting (since the increase in rates has concentrated from the second quarter of 2022 onwards ).

Trabattoni reiterated accordingly Kairos preference“at this stage, for large banks compared to smaller ones: this inevitably penalizes SMEs, which in the light of their greater correlation to the economic cycle will be perceived as more risky between now and the coming months”.

Precisely “this helps to explain the underperformance that also characterized the current month mid and small caps compared to higher capitalization stocks: in fact, in May the FTSE Mid Cap achieved -0.8% (+9.7% YtD), the Aim -0.7% (-0.6% YtD) and the Star -1.2% (+3.7% YtD )”.

“The determining factor for closing this performance gap is greater confidence in the national macroeconomic scenario and consequently greater visibility on the trend of key economic variables at a global level”, reads the comment “Italian Times”.

At this point, according to Trabattoni, they are essential to recover mid- and small-cap stocks will be the decisions Jerome Powell’s Fed makes will take at forthcoming monetary policy meetings.

The next one, in this regard, is scheduled for June 13-14at a time when the likelihood of the central bank pausing in its rate-hiking cycle has diminished, following the publication of the parameter preferred by the Fed itself to monitor the trend of US inflation.

Having said this “the possibility that at least in America the rate hike cycle could continue but at a slower rate (or even be interrupted) in the coming months would be an encouraging sign not only for the more rate-sensitive assets (eg utilities, technology ) as excessively penalized by the recent restrictive monetary policies, but also for mid and small caps, which especially in the case of the Aim segment tend to exhibit a positive correlation with growth and quality factors.

Consequently, concludes Trabattoni, “in a context like the one just outlined, the Team continues to adopt an active approach supported by careful bottom-up fundamental analysis, which makes it possible to select companies with healthy balance sheets, characterized by strong pricing power, with resilient margins that allow them not only to face any further cost increases, but also to navigate each stage of the economic cycle”.