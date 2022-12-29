Home Business Mps, Meloni: ‘we work for an orderly exit from the state, a situation managed quite badly up to now’
Business

Mps, Meloni: ‘we work for an orderly exit from the state, a situation managed quite badly up to now’

by admin
Mps, Meloni: ‘we work for an orderly exit from the state, a situation managed quite badly up to now’

Below are the words spoken by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the Mps dossier during the year-end press conference.

According to what was reported by the Radiocor Il Sole 24 Ore news agency, Meloni recalled, in relation to Monte dei Paschi di Siena, that “a capital increase has been made”, and that “a fairly solid restructuring is underway” .

At this point, continued the prime minister, “we are working for an orderly exit from the state and to create the conditions for there to be more banking centers in Italy”.

“We are at work, for example, on the MPS dossier, another of the great inherited issues, a very difficult situation, managed quite badly up to now, with tens of billions spent on taxpayers”, he underlined again.

In general, with regard to the “protection of savings – said the prime minister – I think the best thing that can be done is to work towards favoring a banking system that does not repeat the mistakes of the past”.

See also  Xinwangda 50GWh power battery project landed in Yiwu

You may also like

There is no such thing as slow hands!Hsu...

L’ad Fuortes: extraordinary ratings for Rai in 2022

Piazza Affari closes on the rise thanks to...

«Bpm, I remain optimistic about 2023. A moratorium...

Tesla continues to rise more than 4% before...

Streaming: in Italy Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Dazn growing...

Ͷֳŵ̶֧ 𰲻 – й֤ȯţͶֽ

Wall Street wants the year-end rally, Nasdaq +1.85%:...

Maneuver 2023, all measures from pensions to the...

Oil, gas, metals: what 2023 will be like

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy