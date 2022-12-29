Below are the words spoken by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the Mps dossier during the year-end press conference.

According to what was reported by the Radiocor Il Sole 24 Ore news agency, Meloni recalled, in relation to Monte dei Paschi di Siena, that “a capital increase has been made”, and that “a fairly solid restructuring is underway” .

At this point, continued the prime minister, “we are working for an orderly exit from the state and to create the conditions for there to be more banking centers in Italy”.

“We are at work, for example, on the MPS dossier, another of the great inherited issues, a very difficult situation, managed quite badly up to now, with tens of billions spent on taxpayers”, he underlined again.

In general, with regard to the “protection of savings – said the prime minister – I think the best thing that can be done is to work towards favoring a banking system that does not repeat the mistakes of the past”.