Moody’s improved Banca MPS’s standalone rating by two notches to ‘b1’ from ‘b3’, its long-term deposit rating to ‘Ba2’ from ‘B1’ and its subordinated debt rating to ‘B2’ from ‘Caa1’. The long-term senior unsecured debt rating was upgraded by 3 notches to ‘B1’ from ‘Caa1’.

“Moody’s underlines that the recent capital increase of 2.5 billion has made it possible to complete the actions necessary to consolidate the bank’s solvency and rebuild its ability to generate profitability,” MPS said in a note. According to Moody’s, the financial results reported by the Bank in the last quarter of 2022 “already reflect a structural improvement in profitability, to which the redundancy incentive plan has contributed in addition to the benefits generated by the increase in interest rates”.

The rating agency confirmed the outlook on the long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt rating as stable «which on the one hand reflects the strengthening of the bank’s viability and potential further improvements in its financial profile and, on the other, discounts a general expected deterioration of the context in Italy».