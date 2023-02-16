Home Business Mps, Moody’s raises the rating by two “steps”
Business

Mps, Moody’s raises the rating by two “steps”

by admin
Mps, Moody’s raises the rating by two “steps”

Moody’s improved Banca MPS’s standalone rating by two notches to ‘b1’ from ‘b3’, its long-term deposit rating to ‘Ba2’ from ‘B1’ and its subordinated debt rating to ‘B2’ from ‘Caa1’. The long-term senior unsecured debt rating was upgraded by 3 notches to ‘B1’ from ‘Caa1’.

“Moody’s underlines that the recent capital increase of 2.5 billion has made it possible to complete the actions necessary to consolidate the bank’s solvency and rebuild its ability to generate profitability,” MPS said in a note. According to Moody’s, the financial results reported by the Bank in the last quarter of 2022 “already reflect a structural improvement in profitability, to which the redundancy incentive plan has contributed in addition to the benefits generated by the increase in interest rates”.

The rating agency confirmed the outlook on the long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt rating as stable «which on the one hand reflects the strengthening of the bank’s viability and potential further improvements in its financial profile and, on the other, discounts a general expected deterioration of the context in Italy».

Find out more
See also  Apple M1 Ultra first exposure: AMD Ryzen has become a "little brother" compared to it - Apple Apple

You may also like

Toyota Corolla restyling, how is the Japanese hybrid...

From Gas a relief to the trade balance....

Ferrero, revenues over 14 billion. The boost from...

Smart working divides workers and companies: one in...

The three major communication operators collectively rose in...

Resolution 28 of 01/23/2023 – Subscription and payment...

Borsa Milano is approaching the top of 28,000...

Lange’s futures afternoon report: futures fluctuate and rise,...

Pregliasco, after the political knockout, thinks about settling...

Electric cars in 2035, the battery problem. So...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy