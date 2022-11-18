Home Business Mps, Mussari-Vigni trial: Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office files an appeal. Meanwhile, the US fund appears: it is the bank’s third shareholder
Mps, Mussari-Vigni trial: Milan Public Prosecutor's Office files an appeal. Meanwhile, the US fund appears: it is the bank's third shareholder

Mps, Mussari-Vigni trial: Milan Public Prosecutor's Office files an appeal. Meanwhile, the US fund appears: it is the bank's third shareholder

In today’s note, Equita SIM reports the latest news on Mps, the Sienese bank fresh from the success of the capital increase launched for $2.5 billion. New judicial problems, with “the Milan Attorney General’s Office appealing against the decision of the Court of Appeal which in May had declared the former President of MPS Mussari and the former General Manager Vigni innocent regarding the financial information released on MPS. The Prosecutor would then have asked for the provision of a new trial”.

The Milanese SIM recalls that, “with the results for the first nine months, Mps had released provisions for around 120mn on the basis of the positive sentence regarding the criminal trial relating to the financial information released in the period 2008-2011”.

Equita also reports other news on Mps. “Based on Consob declarations, the American investment fund

AllSpring appears among the significant shareholders of BMPS with a stake of 6.8%, substantially resulting in the third shareholder of the bank behind the MEF and AXA. According to MF, the fund would have entered after the closure of the capital increase and may have acquired a share of the unexercised subscribed by the

consortium of guarantors for the operation”.

In Piazza Affari, the MontedeiPaschi share moved little with a drop of 0.14%, at 1.8098 euros.

