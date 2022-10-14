New thud on the stock market for Mps in the last session before the start of a capital increase. The stock lost 42% to € 9.9, after yesterday’s -33%, discounting the effects of a hyper-dilutive increase that will place almost 125 new shares on the market for every share in circulation. The capitalization of Monte, which only 5 years ago had been recapitalized with over 8 billion euros, of which 5.4 billion from taxpayers, has fallen to 99 million euros.

As for the estimate of the expenses that will have to be incurred for the capital increase, the total amounts to 132 million euros, of which 125 million will go to the guarantor banks and Algebris, which have jointly undertaken the subscription of 857 million euros of unopted. This was announced by Mps at the request of Consob, underlining that these costs will have a negative impact on the targets of the industrial plan, at the Tier1 ratio level, of 15 basis points in 2024 and 13 points in 2026. The commissions collected by the banks and Algebris represent the 14.6% of the unsecured amount guaranteed, and 5% of the entire capital increase, equal to 2.5 billion.

According to the ECB, the capital increase of Mps is “subject to a high execution risk, in relation to the reduced capitalization of the Bank and the delicate domestic and international macroeconomic situation”. The indication emerges in the press release issued by Mps after the approval of the offer document of the Mps shares by Consob.

In the Draft Srep Decision 2022, the ECB also underlines “the distance that would remain, at the end of 2024, between the Tier 1 Ratio of the Group and that of its peers, since on the basis of the Plan the Group Tier 1 ratio would increase up to 14.2 % at the end of 2024, however, positioning itself approximately 70 bps below the average level of significant European banks and approximately 150 bps below the current average of significant Italian banks. The persistence of this gap, in the long term, could represent a possible obstacle to future merger operations with an industrial partner ».

Furthermore, in the event of non-execution of the capital increase, Mps would remain “extremely vulnerable to any possible negative evolution of the scenario”.

For the ECB, the “failure to fully complete the capital increase and / or the failure to implement the assumptions of the 2022-2026 Business Plan (additional to that relating to the Capital Increase), in the absence of timely corrective actions not yet punctually identified at the Date of the Registration Document would jeopardize the prospect of the business continuity of the Issuer and the Group “.