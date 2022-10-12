Nothing from the meeting of the board of MPS yesterday: the board was unable to make any announcement on the capital increase scheduled for next October 17, as the banks of the guarantee consortium have not yet signed. Indiscretions speak of a river meeting of the board of directors, which however did not translate into the setting of the price of the new shares to be issued on the market and the additions to the prospectus, in view of the definitive go-ahead from Consob. The problem remains the unwillingness of the banks in the consortium to guarantee the underwriting of too large an unexercised loan. So far, of the 2.5 billion euros that MPS intends to raise with the capital increase, it is known that 1.6 billion euros will be placed by the largest shareholder Treasury. There remains the unknown about the 900 million euros that must come from private capital. There is talk of a commitment by Axa, partner of Mps, for a value of 150 million, while the unknown factor remains of the other partner, the managed savings company Anima, which would demand a strengthening of the agreements in exchange for participation in the recapitalization. Rumor also cites the commitment of the Tuscan banking foundations which, reports the Radiocor agency, “should however be authorized by the Ministry of Economy which is in the dual role of Supervisory authority and controlling shareholder of the bank” of Monte dei Paschi. Some pension funds contacted would be considering the option of participating in the operation, while new shareholders could become the Algebris funds, Hosking and the French entrepreneur Denis Dumont, close to the CEO of Mps Luigi Lovaglio at the time when the manager was in charge by Creval. But the banks of the guarantee consortium would like at least a commitment by private investors equal to half of the 900 million of private capital needed, as they are not willing to take on the underwriting of too large an unexercised amount, which would expose them to risk. of a decline in shares following the capital strengthening. However, the MPS stock shows a solid rise, equal to about + 2%.