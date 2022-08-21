MILANO – Two months after the recapitalization with which Mps must restore the assets the contours of the operation unfold. And they are not so encouraging, given that in the opinion of the bank’s own board of statutory auditors “the context poses, in principle, significant uncertainties”. But the strengthening, imposed by the double obligation of the civil code and vigilanza bancaria europeait cannot wait or change: not even in the face of “shareholder” politics, in turmoil for the vote and where many, especially in the center-right, re-expose the sail of a bank that remains public to the electoral wind.

In the meantime, it emerges, in the preparatory documents for the assembly of 15 September which will approve the 2.5 billion increase, that the operation is “divisible”. A technicality for which the issuer could settle for one of the amount: especially since the Tesoro, first shareholder with 64%, on 23 June already formalized the commitment for its 1.6 billion. “Divisible”, which is the most used formula, is the opposite of what Luigi Lovaglioto Mps called by the Treasury for the operation, he declared to the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into Banks July 12: “the increase is indivisible and at market conditions”.

What has changed since then? The new severability of the Sienese increase lends itself to two readings. One implies that after the first 1.6 billion – the hard core that the public shareholder will pay “by November 12”, when the bank expects to close the operation – there could be subsequent injections of private funds, perhaps from the long-awaited buyer that the Honey has been looking for years and has not found in the table with Unicredit a year ago. But no one sees buyers around the corner, to the point that the Draghi government has just obtained a two-year extension from EU Commissionwhich after the public bailout of 2017 forced MPS to be re-privatized by mid-2022. Unless a “system” buyer appears if the increase goes wrong.

The other reading is that in the current macro and market conditions the operation can be snubbed by 36% of private shareholders, many of them retail, and the signatory banks of the guarantor consortium have induced Mps to open up to more options, to avoid excessive acceptance. unexercised, as in the recent increase Saipem. The names in the field for MPS so far are eight, from the first four joint global coordinators Bofa, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Mediobanca, ai quattro joint bookrunners Santander, Barclays Ireland, SocGen, Stifel.

However many there are, the billions that MPS will collect – after the nearly 25 billion requested and burned in a dozen years – serve as air for the Sienese bank. Unfortunately, however, we still read in the cards, most of the money will go to cover holes of the past. There are 4.664 billion euros of old losses carried forward to be expensed. Almost 2 billion are from the 2020 accounts, when the breaking of the statutory minimums was triggered, to be filled within two years. In a small part, MPS will cover them with 97 million of the half-year profit for 2022, and with “327 million of available reserves”.

For the rest, the bank is counting on the money for the increase, and on the reduction of assets “by reducing the share capital from € 9,195,012,196.85 to € 4,954,119,492.44”. A last part of the funds will be used for the actual relaunch: “The full implementation of the increase – it continues – would make it possible to make about 350 million euros in technological investments, and about 820 million in restructuring costs” (3,500 agreed outlays by the end of the year), and to “strengthen the capital position” by restoring supervisory requirements such as Mrel. The details of the complex operation leave the shareholders of theBuongoverno Mps Associationwhich collects the proxies for the assembly.