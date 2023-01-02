Home Business Mps: «Overcoming the doubts about business continuity»
Mps: «Overcoming the doubts about business continuity»

The positive conclusion of the capital increase transaction for 2.5 billion in November and the implementation of important actions envisaged in the 2022-2026 Business Plan lead MPS to believe “that the significant doubts about the business continuity that were declared in the reports have been resolved prior to the interim management report as at 30 September 2022, marking a positive turning point in the management of the Bank”. The Sienese institute underlines this in a note, “in compliance with the monthly information to the market requested by Consob” which has no new updates since last November.

