Mps closes in the red, the cost of the restructuring for the exodus of 925 million weighs

Mps closed the 2022 financial year in the red with a loss of 205 million euros, against the profit of 310 million recorded in 2021: weighed by the cost of the renovation for the exodus equal to 925 million, without which the year would have ended with a profit for the year of 720 million. The fourth quarter reported a net profit of 156 million euro “confirming the bank’s ability to generate sustainable profitability”, according to a press release.

Fourth quarter profit benefits from over 60% growth gross operating result and the reduction in HR costs for the exit of over 4,000 resources at the beginning of December which, when fully operational in 2023, will allow savings of over 300 million euros.

