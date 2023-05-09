Mps, profit beats expectations: 236 million in three months

Listen to the audio version of the article

Banca Mps does not escape a decidedly good season of quarterly banking reports for Italian companies. The oldest bank in the world closed the first quarter of the year with a profit of 236 million euros, a strong improvement compared to 10 million in the same period of 2022 but also up 51.3% from 156 million in the quarter previous.

As happened yesterday for Banco Bpm, the figure is higher than the consensus of analysts, who expected profits per firm of 122 million euros. “The results for the first quarter – reads a note – confirm the new positioning of the bank capable of generating sustainable profitability with an improvement in operating performance, thanks to the results already achieved in the implementation of the 2022-2026 business plan”.

The bank led by the CEO Luigi Lovaglio recorded a growth of more than 56% in the interest margin. The gross operating result rises to 414 million. Operating costs decreased in the first quarter after the departure of more than 4 thousand employees. Loans are on the rise, non-performing loans fall to 2.1%, the Cet1 capital ratio inclusive of profits rises to 14.9%.

The dynamics of operating costs is significant, amounting to 465 million, down on both

to the corresponding period of the previous year (-13.8%) and compared to the previous quarter (-8.2%). In detail, personnel expenses, for 288 million euros, are down by 19.2% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, “benefiting from the downward dynamics of the workforce, mainly linked to departures through the to the Solidarity Fund, referred to in the agreement with the trade union organizations of 4 August 2022 “, reads the note.