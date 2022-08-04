Mps has reached an agreement on the industrial plan with Fabi and the other trade unions. Signed today, the agreement establishes the plan for the release, by November 30, of 3,500 male and female workers through the Solidarity Fund, to be managed with early retirement, on a voluntary basis, for up to seven years.

With the same agreement, moreover, the conditions for an upcoming generational change were outlined: in detail, in the face of the exits, the agreement establishes that the unions and the top management of Monte dei Paschi di Siena will meet to define, over the course of the business plan, a hiring program with a ratio of 1 entry to every 2 exits. An incentive equal to 80% of the net ordinary salary parameterised on an annual basis or 85% if the monthly net ordinary salary is less than € 2,850 has been defined for the exits.

Thus the national and administrative secretary Fabi and Fabi coordinator in the Monte dei Paschi di Siena group, Franco Casini regarding the agreement signed today:

“Today’s agreement, on which we will constantly monitor so that every argument is respected, represents a further confirmation of the high sense of responsibility that characterizes both the trade unions and the workers of MPS. In the face of the exits, clearly all on a voluntary basis, we have obtained, in a difficult context, a great result: the foundations have been laid, in fact, for a generational change, which will lead the bank to hire young people. We hope that the shareholder and the bank confirm their will to preserve the autonomy of Mps and to safeguard its brand, a very precious asset that in the past has been trampled on and damaged by foolish management and has been preserved, instead, only thanks to sacrifices, to the self-denial and determination of the workers of Montepaschi. This agreement must represent a new beginning, for the customers and for the territories and, above all, for the workers who for over 10 years have been making unparalleled sacrifices in the interest of all. We must turn the page definitively and, for this reason, we are ready to collaborate with the top management of the bank, respecting the roles, on the basis of loyal and constructive trade union relations ”.