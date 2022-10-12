The Mps stock puts the turbo on the stock market, rising to Piazza Affari by 5%, compared to the rise of 2% in the early hours of the trading day.

Anima Holding would be ready to make its contribution to start the capital increase of Mps. Ansa reported the rumor according to which the asset management company, former industrial partner of Monte, would be ready to contribute to the capital increase by putting about 25 million euros on the plate.

According to what Ansa learns “from financial sources, (Anima) intends to convene – as soon as possible compatibly with the technical times required by the investigation – a board of directors to resolve on its intervention in the recapitalization”.

The Radiocor news agency also reports other rumors according to which the Cr Firenze Foundation, chaired by Luigi Salvadori, would also participate in the recapitalization of Monte dei Paschi, whose bodies have already approved a 10 million intervention.

“It is not excluded that the pressing of the territory also pushes the MPS Foundation to make a contribution, little more than symbolic, to the operation”.

It should be noted that the banks of the guarantee consortium have not yet affixed the signature that would allow the capital increase of Mps, a Sienese bank 64% owned by the Treasury, to start next Monday, October 17.

The banks of the underwriting syndicate, it should be remembered, are Mediobanca, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Credit Suisse; These were joined by Société Générale, Sitfel Europe Bank, Banco Santander and Barclays as joint bookrunners.

In June, these institutes signed the pre-underwriting contract, in view of the final signing of the unsubscribed, or those shares that, with the capital increase, MPS will not be able to place.

Thanks to the volatility of the market and the timing of the recapitalization, the consortium does not want to find itself with the match in hand, that is, it does not want to end up signing a substantial unsubscribe.

The reason is that the banks, of course, do not think about exposing themselves too much to the risk of a possible thud of the new MPS shares after the capital increase.

The banks of the consortium would ask for a commitment from private investors equal to half of the 900 million of private capital needed.

Today, Il Sole 24 Ore reported that, yesterday, “the consortium would also be in danger of breaking up, with the component banks leaving the scene”.

The Anima Holding stock sells approximately 2.5% shortly before 1pm Italian time, against the -0.50% decline in the Ftse Mib index.