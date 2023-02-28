Home Business Mps: second shareholder Axa eliminates 8% stake. The French give up Siena: the announcement
Mps: second shareholder Axa eliminates 8% stake. The French give up Siena: the announcement

New tile on Mps, which loses its second shareholder Axa in the space of a few months.

After becoming the second shareholder of Monte dei Paschi by participating in the 2.5 billion euro capital increase of Mps with an injection of 200 million euro in the bank’s capital, thus becoming its second largest shareholder, the French insurance group Axa has decided to sell, in practice, almost the entire stake held, equal to 8%

To be precise, Axa, in possession of a share of the capital of Mps equal to 100,008,907 shares, held directly and indirectly, equal to approximately 7.94% of the share capital of Monte, communicated yesterday evening of having initiated the disinvestment of 100,000,000 shares, with a private placement operation carried out through an accelerated bookbuilding reserved for institutional investors.

At the conclusion of the offer, according to the note from the French insurance giant, Axa will hold a stake (directly or indirectly), equal to 0.0007% of the Bank’s capital.

In the note, the French insurance group, in view of the results of the private placement of the shares held, which should be communicated by today, announced that it “believes that it is appropriate to sell the stake acquired during the capital increase operation, as he does not intend to seek representation on the bank’s board at the next shareholders’ meeting, or influence the bank’s long-term strategy”.

“The offer – he pointed out – has no impact on Axa’s partnership with the bank or on its commitment to the Italian market”.

The news comes while the largest shareholder of MPS – the Treasury, with a stake of around 64% – is working on the privatization of Monte di Stato, with its definitive exit from the capital of the Sienese bank, apparently resurrected after the success of the capital increase from 2.5 billion euros launched in November.

