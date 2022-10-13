Mps succeeds, obtains the signature of the banks of the guarantee consortium for the capital increase. Not only. The Algebris fund also guarantees the subscription of the new shares.

Confirmation arrived this morning with a press release issued by the Sienese bank, 64% owned by the largest shareholder Treasury.

The note states that the bank’s board of directors led by CEO Luigi Lovaglio, in the meeting that ended “late yesterday under the chairmanship of Patrizia Grieco, set the final conditions and terms of the capital increase in option for maximum Euro 2.5 billion, to be executed in divisible form “, following the approval of the shareholders’ meeting of Mps which met last 15

September 2022.

“In particular – continues the note – in execution of the shareholders’ resolution of 15 September 2022, the Board of Directors determined the conditions of the Capital Increase by resolving to issue a maximum of no. 1,249,665,648 newly issued BMPS ordinary shares, with no indication of par value, having the same characteristics as the BMPS shares in circulation, including regular entitlement (the ‘New Shares’), to be offered as an option to holders of Mps shares pursuant to of the art. 2441, paragraph 1, of the Italian Civil Code, at the subscription price equal to Euro 2 for each New Share, to be allocated entirely to capital, in the ratio of 374 (three hundred and seventy-four) New Shares for every 3 (three) MPS shares held. The maximum value of the Offer will therefore be equal to Euro 2,499,331,296 ”.

The capital increase operation, the note states, is fully guaranteed: in particular, the banks of the guarantee consortium have signed guarantee agreements for an amount of 807 million, while the “Algebris fund participates as guarantor with a total amount of Euro 50 million, of which Euro 30 million pari passu with the Guarantors and Euro 20 million as sub-underwriter “.

“The Guarantors and Algebris – continues Monte dei Paschi di Siena in the note – have therefore overall undertaken to subscribe, under the conditions set out in the respective contracts, severally and without any solidarity constraint, the New Shares not subscribed at the end of the auction of the unopted for a maximum amount of Euro 857 million “.