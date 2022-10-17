MILANO – It is day one of the capital increase of Mps. In Piazza Affari the stock of the Sienese bank is in slight decline but holds, while the option rights for the stock, suspended due to excess of decline, collapse.

What is the capital increase for?

The capital increase for Monte dei Paschi di Siena, whose majority shareholder today is the State through the Ministry of Economy, it became necessary after the bank has seen its value on the market reduce more and more over the years.