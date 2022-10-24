Mps: how is the 2.5 billion euro capital increase launched last Monday, October 17, going? The news coming from the Stock Exchange is not comforting: the shares of Monte dei Paschi are moving further and further away from the 2 euro threshold, slipping up to 1.96 euros, while it is a thud for the option rights which, after a downward suspension , they lose more than 50%.

At a value of less than 2 euros, investors should buy Monte shares directly on the stock exchange and not as part of the recapitalization operation, given that in this second case the price is higher, equal to 2 euros per share, to which Borsa Italiana applied an adjustment factor of 0.20837017.

It should be remembered that, last week, the new shares went to Piazza Affari at the theoretical value of 2.063, while the option rights at the value of 7.837. The last day of subscription to the capital increase is October 31, 2022.

From the stock market trend it emerges that both the shares and the option rights of Mps are not benefiting from the rumors circulated over the weekend, according to which – reports the Ansa news agency – the large foundations in the North could decide to participate in the increase in capital of the Sienese bank, 64% owned by Mef.

Among these there would be Cariplo, Crt and Compagnia di Sanpaolo.

Last week it was learned that the CEO of Monte dei Paschi himself, Luigi Lovaglio, became a small shareholder of Mps, with the purchase of more than 100,000 shares.

According to what was reported by the Radiocor agency, Lovaglio purchased 100,980 shares, at the price of 2 euros, with an outlay of 201,960 euros.