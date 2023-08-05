Home » Mps, skyrocketing profit (+1067%) and lower costs: the stock is priceless on the Stock Exchange
Mps, skyrocketing profit (+1067%) and lower costs: the stock is priceless on the Stock Exchange

Mps, skyrocketing profit (+1067%) and lower costs: the stock is priceless on the Stock Exchange

Mps CEO Luigi Lovaglio

Mps, record accounts. Skyrocketing profits and decreasing costs

Mps he closed the semester with a Net income of 619 million euros, ten times the result of the same period last year (53 million). In the second quarter alone, profit was 383 million (+62.6%). This is the third consecutive quarter of profit growth with a triple-digit result.

In the period Mps saw operating performance accelerate as business strengthened with revenues up 9.6% quarter on quarter, thanks to both the interest margin (+14.6%) and at commissions (+2%).

Il Operating income in the first half it rose to 937 million (+95.9%). THE costs they decreased by 14.9% in the first 6 months, above all following the departure of 4,000 employees. The cost/income stood at 49%, already lower than that envisaged in the 2026 Plan and against the 69% recorded in June 2022. The commercial collection increased by 2.2% compared to the end of 2022.

Mps does not sell on the stock exchange after the accounts, theoretical increase of +5.6%

Mps is priceless Bag in Piazza Affari after the accounts that beat expectations and with a useful half-year with strong growth to 619 million euro. The stock records a theoretical increase of 5.6 per cent.

