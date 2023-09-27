MPS: state exit in stages. Piazza Affari rejects Meloni’s plan

MPS-Monte dei Paschi di Siena dossier: the eternal headache of the current Italian government confirms itself as the protagonist of the markets.

The rumors about the possible Mef’s intention to sell its majority share in the market, in tranches, they become more and more pounding.

In fact, there has been talk for some time about the Treasury’s plan to sell in installments part of the stake held, which is around 64% of the capital of the Sienese bank (not for nothing, now known as Monte di Stato), in view of the ‘final’ disinvestment, which he would decree the privatization of the institute.

Yesterday the MPS title fell under the weight of strong sell-offs, confirming itself as the black top of the Ftse Mib list on Piazza Affari. The prices slipped by 4.3%.

Downward trend also in today’s session of the Milan stock exchange. At 10.45am Italian time Monte dei Paschi falls by almost 4%, compared to a flat Ftse Mib, with a change of +0.09%.

Mps, new rumors: Mef towards sale of 8% share

“Mps: 8% sale on the table. Advisors ready”: is the title of the article signed by Rosario Dimito and published in the newspaper The messenger.

The article reports the rumors according to which the Treasury, which holds 64% of the Sienese bank since that precautionary recapitalization which took place way back in 2017, six years ago, is “completing the examination of the share performance projections in order to have a overall picture of how to move.”

The Treasury technicians are already working on the Monte di Stato dossier, identified as a priority once the Nadef has been approved, i.e. the Note updating the Economic and Financial Document (Def), which will represent the basis of the budget law that the Meloni government is working on.

The Roman newspaper refers to the MEF’s intention to proceed as soon as possible, “with the sale of a first – minimal – tranche on the market, the first step of subsequent steps to be carried out without haste”.

The goal of sealing a marriage between Monte dei Paschi di Siena and another Italian bank it would not have been abandoned. What was abandoned, however, was the urgency of putting an end to the dossier and proceeding with the privatization of the bank which seemed to be a priority for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni from the beginning of her government.

Il Messaggero indicates that a first step could materialize “in the first ten days of October”, placing a share directly on the market, equal to approximately 8%.

But the market doesn’t like the idea at all: even in yesterday’s session, when it fell by more than 4%, the MPS stock paid for the prospect of a sale on the market of tranches of the majority stake held by the MEF, in the absence of a white knight potentially intending to take on Monte.

In the event that it placed an 8% stake in MPS on the market, according to what was reported today by Il Messaggero, the Treasury would be left with a stake, in the bank’s capital, equal to 56%.



Mef ready to test market reactions

With the disinvestment of the quota, the Mef could test the market’s reactions, to then decide what to do in view of that deadline – June 2024 – by which, based on the new agreements with the DG Comp of the European Union – it will have to get rid of the bank game, returning it completely to the market, ergo privatizing it.

But the new strategy of the Meloni government, which seems to have put the reverse gear on the total sale of the stake held, equal to 64%, would not be shared by Bankitalia, which would hope for a solution, once and for all, of the Monte case, therefore on a M&A transaction with another institution. It is true that it is difficult for Monte to become the cornerstone of a possible new chapter in the banking risk of Made in Italy in the absence of a potential buyer.

Consequently, this may be why recently the Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti commented on the dossier as follows:



We will resolve it calmly, but without letting anyone dictate the times, much less by haste, as regards the banking system. And not only”.

It must be said that the rumors about the sale in installments of the stake held by the Treasury are not new.

The rumors have intensified especially after the announcement of the Bolognese insurance company led by CEO Carlo Cimbri, relating to the group’s intention to further increase the share capital of Banca Popolare di Sondrio.

Already the majority shareholder of both Pop Sondrio and Bper (the latter seen as a potential spouse of MPS), Unipol led the markets to bet more on an M&A operation between the two banks than on a Bper-Mps marriage.

Looking at the trend of the stock, the rumors about a possible plan by the Treasury aimed at selling its 64% share in the market, placing tranches of 10-15% at a timeto the point of maintaining a final share of 15-20% (from the current 64%), certainly did not do the stock any good.

The prices of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, it must be said, remain on the rise YTD, i.e. since the beginning of the year, with an increase of 29.2%.

However, since the beginning of September, the trend is negative, equal to a decline of 3.1%.

In a note published yesterday, Equita SIM mentioned the rumors reported by Milano Finanza, according to which the MEF is evaluating the sale of a stake in MPS of between 5% and 10%. (today Il Messaggero speaks of a share of 8%).

“In particular, the Mef would be willing to shortly appoint the advisors for the process of divesting the stake which could take place by June, thus giving a signal message to the ECB on the desire to exit (perhaps progressively) from the bank’s capital. The next ambition would be to find a partner for an aggregation, although to date the possible candidates have shown themselves to be rather cold”.

Andrea Lisi of Equita SIM underlined that “it remains to be assessed whether a reduction in the quota is possible allow the government to negotiate longer deadlines with the ECB for the complete exit of the statetherefore going beyond the unofficial deadline of 2024.”

SIM pointed out that the stock trades at a value higher than 34% compared to the prices of the capital increase”.

