Mps title in volatility auction in Piazza Affari after the disclosure of the details relating to the 2.5 billion euro capital increase, which can now start, given the commitment of the banks of the guarantee consortium to subscribe any unexercised maximum value of 807 million. The Algebris fund, for a value of 50 million euros, also acts as guarantor.

The stock of Monte dei Paschi di Siena opened the session with a jump of 3% after the publication of the press release and then reported strong fluctuations and entered the volatility auction with a decline of 4%. At around 10.30 Italian time, MPS marks a theoretical thud of more than -13%.

Mps issued another press release, announcing that the quarterly report will be postponed.

The note refers to the change in the 2022 Calendar of Corporate Events published on 19 January 2022. It is emphasized that “the Interim Management Report – 3rd quarter 2022 – will be submitted for approval by

Board of Directors of the Bank in the session of November 10, 2022, instead of that of November 3, 2022 ″.

“This postponement – explains the Sienese institute – is necessary to allow the implementation of the effects deriving from the voluntary departure of employees of the Bank (part of the Industrial Plan 2022-2026) in relation to the outcome of the capital increase of the Bank”.